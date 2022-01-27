CrossFit Athlete Annie Thorisdottir Maintains Her Insane Abs With This Workout

For Thorisdottir, nutrition is a huge part of being in peak physical condition. The CrossFit athlete, who has also been a gymnast for eight years, a ballet dancer for two years, and a pole vaulter for two years, confessed that “In those sports, I never learned anything about diet.”
However, things changed for her after making the transition to CrossFit, with Thorisdottir telling Women's Health: "For me, it's all about remembering to eat enough high-quality food! I've tried Paleo; I've tried a lot of diets and I think what they all taught me was what's going inside my body affects my training - most importantly where I get carbohydrates."
Thorisdottir describes her diet as mostly Paleo with extra carbohydrates and added dairy for calories. Although she tries "to eat as clean as possible," she does treat herself to ice cream and chocolate every Sunday.
“I eat dark chocolate. That’s healthy, right? I also eat fajitas and wraps every once in a while.”
Breaking down her meals, the athlete revealed: "On a typical training day I would eat four fried eggs, three pieces of bacon and then a little oatmeal and that would be my breakfast."
"Then I would train and after that first session, I would have a smoothie with banana, protein powder, and some almonds. This is high calorie so I have it before another session," she continued.
Watch her detail her meal plan in the video below.