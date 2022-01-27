CrossFit Athlete Annie Thorisdottir Maintains Her Insane Abs With This Workout

After making the podium at the 2021 CrossFit Games, Annie Thorisdottir is definitely back at the top of her game. The Icelandic athlete, who scored 1st place two times in a row (in 2011 and 2012) and ranked 2nd in 2014, finished third last year, with many attributing her hugely inspiring comeback to sheer determination. Despite a painful back injury in 2013 and having to bow out of the 2015 Games due to heat exhaustion, the 31-year-old CrossFit veteran never stopped training, not even when she took a year off in 2020 to become a mother.

Thorisdottir, whose last name literally translates as "Thor's daughter," has always been open about her workout routine and what she does to find motivation. Twice-crowned "Fittest Woman on Earth," the Reykjavik native, who is also a coach and has her own gym, Crossfit Reykjavik, often shares her fitness secrets with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, and there's plenty to learn from browsing her feed.

Here's how the two-time CrossFit Games champion maintains her insanely fit figure.