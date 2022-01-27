NBA Rumors: Tobias Harris To Kings, Buddy Hield & Harrison Barnes To Sixers In Proposed Blockbuster Trade

In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would allow the Sixers to improve their roster using veteran power forward Tobias Harris as their main trade chip. The hypothetical deal would feature the Sacramento Kings as the Sixers' trade partner. In the proposed trade scenario, the Sixers would be sending a package that includes Harris, Danny Green, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2023 second-round pick to the Kings in exchange for Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield.

If the trade would push through before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Siegel believes it would help the Sixers and the Kings in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.