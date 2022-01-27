Kourtney Kardashian In Bikini Shares Selfie On Romantic Trip With Travis Barker

Things sizzled up for
Things sizzled up for
The Poosh founder snapped a full-length mirror selfie showing her 5’1” frame in a black crisscross monokini. The swimsuit formed a half-cup V-neckline on her burst, showing some cleavage while the bottom accentuated her hip curves.
Kourtney styled her black hair in her signature center-part low ponytail and pouted her lips at the camera. The single mother was ready to step out in style, putting her best foot forward, showing off perfectly pedicured black toenails.
Check Out Actress' New Retro Bikini Line
Kourtney also shared her view images, including one shot of her wearing a black swimsuit and sheer white coverall shirt. She backs the camera while looking out into the blue sea and taking in nature’s serenity. The businesswoman enjoyed mini-boat rides along the pier and scenic walks around the picturesque village.
Kourtney flaunts her man in a surprise post as they enjoyed their private time. Travis’ fully tattooed back is to the camera, but we can see him pouring a champagne glass through her camera. The lady of the moment holds her iPhone up to the camera to capture her petite frame in a neon green bikini.
The thin strapped bra and high-waist panties emphasize her toned physique even from a distance. Fans rained compliments on Kourtney in the comments causing her to share her workout routine on her website Poosh. She included a link in her Instastory for people who missed the upload, and we couldn’t be more grateful we scrolled through yesterday.
Kourtney urged fans to check out her jump rope routine in a pink string bikini with purple prints. In case you had doubts, she posted her magnificent physique as an incentive leading you into the world of the closet “jump rope beast.”
“True story, Kourt is a jump rope beast,” started the article. If that’s not a hook, show us a better one because it piqued our interest. Her team revealed the founder has truly impressive roping stamina which is no mean feat if you know anything about fitness.
The simple routine consists of “500 jumps in 4 sets within 5 minutes” and alternative exercises between each set of “25 push-ups, 25 dips, and 100 crunches.” Kourtney’s routine is beginner-friendly because it includes low-impact alternative knee push-ups.