"One is the loneliest number..." is a famous line penned by Harry Nilsson in 1968, and it rings true when it comes to the Texas Rangers listed in Cooperstown. While there are many players and managers that donned a Texas uniform in the Hall, the official Hall of Fame website lists Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez as the lone player whose "primary team" was the Rangers. The Red Sox have 12. The Yankees have 28. The Oakland A's have 5. Get the picture? While the Hall is the recognized barometer for the Immortals of the diamond, there are some names that will eternally invoke memories in the Lone Star state. Here are three Texas Rangers that are not enshrined in Cooperstown, but they sure are famous (infamous in some cases) in Texas.