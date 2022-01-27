A Review Of Cardi B x Mugler Fashion Moments

The WAP rapper wore an avant-garde red figure-hugging dress with an exaggerated red feather cape. The inner outfit had precious blood-red stones on the bodice and her chain. While we can appreciate the outfit now, Cardi calls it a chance experience explaining that "Mr. Mugler was one of the FIRST designers to take a major chance on me, allowing me to wear one of his ICONIC archive pieces for my Grammy red carpet look in 2019."

She continued, "But nothing tops being able to finally meet him in person last year in Paris at his museum exhibit." The Money rapper further explained that she second-guessed her decision to see the designer because of her 3-month-old son but expressed relief at making a choice. "Maybe God knew that if I didn't go, then I may have never had the opportunity to thank him for everything he did and the doors he opened for me."