A week doesn't go by in the NFL if Antonio Brown doesn't steal all the headlines, whether it's or off the gridiron. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers refuses to go away quietly and has spent the past couple of weeks telling his version of what led him to storm off the field mid-game.

Brown insists that he was hurt and shut down the narrative of him being upset because of the lack of involvement in the passing game. Moreover, he's now threatening to pursue legal action against the organization, coach Bruce Arians, and GM Jason Licht.