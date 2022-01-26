Rebel Wilson In Swimsuit 'Gets Physical'

Rebel Wilson is front-page news right now for a hot pink swimsuit look right from the beach. The 41-year-old actress continues to make headlines for maintaining her 77-pound weight loss , and the swimwear-clad displays are now a regular affair on her Instagram.

Posting this week, Rebel shared beachy snaps of herself and family members in twinning swimwear, with the gallery big-time flaunting the Aussie's slimmed-down silhouette. Ahead, see the photos, plus how Rebel lost the weight.