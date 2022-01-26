Hailey Bieber Celebrates Donuts In Bikini

Hailey even included donut emoji as she impressed fans and celebs alike - ahead, see the photos, plus the famous friends leaving comments, too.
Scroll for the photos. They come as Hailey makes major headlines for snagging herself yet another high-profile brand deal - the blonde is now fronting lingerie giant Victoria's Secret for its VS Collective comeback.
Hailey was all smiles in the shots, posing amid white furnishings and showing off in a thin-strapped and woven tan bikini, one boasting cute jewel details on the bottoms. She opted for a glossy-matte makeup finish, plus ring jewelry that kept things simple. Swipe for the gallery below, just scroll for more.
The YSL ambassador, who gained over 1.8 million likes overnight for her post, took to her caption, writing: "Glazed" with donut emoji. "Skin all 2022. Tell a friend," she added.
An "omg" quickly came in from pal and fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid, with Kylie Jenner's photographer Amber Asaly also replying: "Where does one acquire this glazed goodness," she wrote. Meanwhile, a like further came in from model Ireland Baldwin.
Hailey regularly makes headlines for being spotted hitting the gym in L.A., sometimes for joint workouts with fellow model Kendall Jenner. She's also opened up on her favorite ways to keep fit, stating:
"I've been doing hot Pilates for around two years now. I first started going to a place in Brooklyn and then I discovered a place out here in L.A. that I've gone to for quite some time now," as she spoke to Us Weekly in March 2019.
"I find that when you do any hot class your muscles are more pliable and you're stretched out easier. I've been a fan of hot yoga for a very long time too," she added.
As to how Hailey nourishes herself, it's a balanced affair. She's revealed: a breakfast that's "usually eggs or oatmeal, some type of healthy protein, or a smoothie", whereas lunch might be "salad, fish, grilled veggies or maybe a sandwich". For more, follow Hailey's Instagram.