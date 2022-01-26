Hailey Bieber Celebrates Donuts In Bikini

Hailey regularly makes headlines for being spotted hitting the gym in L.A., sometimes for joint workouts with fellow model Kendall Jenner. She's also opened up on her favorite ways to keep fit, stating:

"I've been doing hot Pilates for around two years now. I first started going to a place in Brooklyn and then I discovered a place out here in L.A. that I've gone to for quite some time now," as she spoke to Us Weekly in March 2019.

"I find that when you do any hot class your muscles are more pliable and you're stretched out easier. I've been a fan of hot yoga for a very long time too," she added.