Hailey Bieber Celebrates Donuts In Bikini

Shutterstock | 242987224

Entertainment
Rebecca Cukier

Hailey Bieber is shouting out glazed donuts while stripped down to a tiny nude bikini, and the photos are big-time gaining likes. The 25-year-old supermodel and wife to "Peaches" singer Justin Bieber 100% knew how to caption her Instagram snaps yesterday, posting a small gallery of shots and maxing out the famous figure showoff.

Hailey even included donut emoji as she impressed fans and celebs alike - ahead, see the photos, plus the famous friends leaving comments, too.

The Latest

Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs [AFC Championship Game] - NFL Picks And Predictions

'All That Is On My Mind Is The Gratitude I Have For This Team': Tom Brady On His Future With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

'It’s Totally Disrespect, Man': Antonio Brown Blasts The Tampa Bay Buccaneers For Trying To Send Him To The 'Crazy House'

'Truly Honored And Blessed By My Selection': Former Boston Red Sox Slugger David Ortiz On His Induction Into The Baseball Hall of Fame

Leslie Knope's Guide To Galentine's Day

Stuns In New Bikini Shots

Scroll for the photos. They come as Hailey makes major headlines for snagging herself yet another high-profile brand deal - the blonde is now fronting lingerie giant Victoria's Secret for its VS Collective comeback.

Hailey was all smiles in the shots, posing amid white furnishings and showing off in a thin-strapped and woven tan bikini, one boasting cute jewel details on the bottoms. She opted for a glossy-matte makeup finish, plus ring jewelry that kept things simple. Swipe for the gallery below, just scroll for more.

Entertainment

Dua Lipa Impresses In Bikini With Island-Girl Pigtails

By Rebecca Cukier

See More Photos Below

Shutterstock | 242987224

The YSL ambassador, who gained over 1.8 million likes overnight for her post, took to her caption, writing: "Glazed" with donut emoji. "Skin all 2022. Tell a friend," she added.

An "omg" quickly came in from pal and fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid, with Kylie Jenner's photographer Amber Asaly also replying: "Where does one acquire this glazed goodness," she wrote. Meanwhile, a like further came in from model Ireland Baldwin.

Helena Christensen In Bathing Suit Takes An Ice Cold Dip

Anna Kendrick Stuns In Lanvin Minidress At 'Love Life' Premiere

Secret Behind The Body

Hailey regularly makes headlines for being spotted hitting the gym in L.A., sometimes for joint workouts with fellow model Kendall Jenner. She's also opened up on her favorite ways to keep fit, stating:

"I've been doing hot Pilates for around two years now. I first started going to a place in Brooklyn and then I discovered a place out here in L.A. that I've gone to for quite some time now," as she spoke to Us Weekly in March 2019.

"I find that when you do any hot class your muscles are more pliable and you're stretched out easier. I've been a fan of hot yoga for a very long time too," she added.

Eggs, Oatmeal, Sandwiches

Shutterstock | 293657997

As to how Hailey nourishes herself, it's a balanced affair. She's revealed: a breakfast that's "usually eggs or oatmeal, some type of healthy protein, or a smoothie", whereas lunch might be "salad, fish, grilled veggies or maybe a sandwich". For more, follow Hailey's Instagram.

Read Next

Must Read

Zendaya Dazzles In Sweeping Knits From Christian Siriano

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Kelly Sildaru In Bikini Shows 'California Love'

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

Helena Christensen In Bathing Suit Takes An Ice Cold Dip

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.