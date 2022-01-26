Leslie Knope's Guide To Galentine's Day

We all know February is the month of love, and that's not just because of Valentine's Day. Another love-filled, albeit unofficial, holiday we can look forward to is
One of the coolest things about Galentine's Day, apart from being the perfect occasion to shower your gal pals with love, is that it was invented by a fictional character. Dreamed up by the cheerful Leslie Knope of
Celebrated on February 13, this is a day to lavish your lady friends with affection, more than you do every other day -- it's not for nothing that the Urban Dictionary labels it "the other half of Valentine's Day."