Leslie Knope's Guide To Galentine's Day

We all know February is the month of love, and that's not just because of Valentine's Day. Another love-filled, albeit unofficial, holiday we can look forward to is Galentine's Day -- that special day to celebrate friendship and the amazing ladies in your life.

One of the coolest things about Galentine's Day, apart from being the perfect occasion to shower your gal pals with love, is that it was invented by a fictional character. Dreamed up by the cheerful Leslie Knope of Parks and Recreation , this holiday is all about "Ladies celebrating ladies," as Leslie (played by Amy Poehler in the series) explained on the show.

Celebrated on February 13, this is a day to lavish your lady friends with affection, more than you do every other day -- it's not for nothing that the Urban Dictionary labels it "the other half of Valentine's Day."