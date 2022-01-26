Eileen Gu Unbuttoned In Stunning Louis Vuitton Look

Louis Vuitton has a long history of tapping high-profile stars for its campaigns. Past ones have included "Rare" singer Selena Gomez and MCU actress Angelina Jolie, plus pop icon Madonna. Gushing over her gig as she joined LV, Gu stated:

"A dream come true is an understatement. 15-year-old me would have never believed that one day her seemingly intangible ambitions of shooting a campaign with @louisvuitton would come true, without having to sacrifice any of her other passions." She continued that "shooting" with her "dream brand really made me feel celebrated for my full identity, and just goes to show that truly anything is possible if the right people believe in you and your vision."