Jordyn makes sure mentions of Karl-Anthony are all over her Instagram, although how many red roses arrive on V-Day won't be known until the day comes.
Scroll for photos. Jordyn once made controversial headlines as she admitted to "kissing" NBA player Tristan Thompson while he was dating Khloe Kardashian. Jordyn and Towns went Instagram official back in fall 2020 as Woods posted romantic beach photos of herself and her beau in Versace swimwear.
V-Day 2021 didn't actually work out for the love-birds as Towns had to commit to a game on February 14, so it was celebrated a little later. Talk right now, however, is still of Jordyn's recent birthday, where her basketball player boyfriend gifted her an $80,000 Porsche, plus a slew of designer handbags that included some high-end Louis Vuitton. Keep scrolling for more photos below.
Speaking to GQ late last year, Towns admitted that women "change you" as he gushed over Jordyn.
"I ain’t never got no palate like I got right now. I ain’t never thought about eating no raw sushi, raw fish. I ain’t never thought about that. But here comes little ol’ Jordyn Woods in my life, and now all of a sudden, we gotta go to Nobu all the time," he said, name-dropping celebrity-adored Malibu joint Nobu.
He added that "after about four times of going to Nobu and like not eating anything, and only maybe having like the fried chicken or the chicken teriyaki with rice, I finally said, ‘You know what, let me try that yellowtail jalapeño’ and ever since then, it’s changed my life.”
Jordyn, who went all out on the LV for Karl's latest birthday, will likely update for fans with whatever V-Day plans transpire this year. She and Towns have made pandemic headlines for spending time apart, with the athlete himself getting hospitalized with COVID - he's also lost 8 family members to the virus, including his mother. Subscribe to Jordyn's Insta for more.