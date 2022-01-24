Speaking to GQ late last year, Towns admitted that women "change you" as he gushed over Jordyn.

"I ain’t never got no palate like I got right now. I ain’t never thought about eating no raw sushi, raw fish. I ain’t never thought about that. But here comes little ol’ Jordyn Woods in my life, and now all of a sudden, we gotta go to Nobu all the time," he said, name-dropping celebrity-adored Malibu joint Nobu.

He added that "after about four times of going to Nobu and like not eating anything, and only maybe having like the fried chicken or the chicken teriyaki with rice, I finally said, ‘You know what, let me try that yellowtail jalapeño’ and ever since then, it’s changed my life.”