Kaley Cuoco has shared a touching photo to mark one year since the loss of her Pit Bull mix Norman. The sitcom star, 36, made 2021 headlines as her pooch sadly passed, and it looks like he hasn't been forgotten. Posting to Instagram earlier this month, the HBO Max star shared a photo of herself and Norman all cozy indoors, and the message was one of love.

