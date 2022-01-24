Hailey Bieber Enjoys Snow In Victoria's Secret Underwear

Hailey Bieber wasn't just in her underwear earlier this month. The 25-year-old supermodel and wife to "Yummy" singer Justin Bieber was braving freezing temperatures as she posed for Victoria's Secret and showed off her catwalk body. The fashion queen joins the slew of celebrities now fronting the lingerie giant's massive revamp - while the snow setting may have been an edit in these photos, nobody seemed to care as Hailey stunned the digital space.

Ahead, see the snaps, plus what's going on with VS below.