Hailey Bieber Enjoys Snow In Victoria's Secret Underwear

Shutterstock | 242987224

Entertainment
Rebecca Cukier

Hailey Bieber wasn't just in her underwear earlier this month. The 25-year-old supermodel and wife to "Yummy" singer Justin Bieber was braving freezing temperatures as she posed for Victoria's Secret and showed off her catwalk body. The fashion queen joins the slew of celebrities now fronting the lingerie giant's massive revamp - while the snow setting may have been an edit in these photos, nobody seemed to care as Hailey stunned the digital space.

Ahead, see the snaps, plus what's going on with VS below.

Stuns In Snow Shoot For VS

Shutterstock | 673594

Scroll for the photos. They showed the leggy beauty flaunting her rock-hard abs, cleavage, and famous pins while in a push-up bra and undies set covered in cute floral prints. The YSL ambassador posed amid a snowy mountain backdrop, also sporting cute pink winter Moon boots. The opening shot showed her all pouty as she threw her arms up in the air.

Dua Lipa Impresses In Bikini With Island-Girl Pigtails

By Rebecca Cukier

See The Photos Below

A caption from VS told fans: "Warm up your winter wardrobe with bold prints that burst with beauty."

Fans largely sent the thumbs-up, although one did appear to throw sarcastic shade, replying: "Looks like VS can't afford high end models nowadays." The brand's VS Collective has enlisted stars including model Bella Hadid, actress Priyanka Chopra, and athlete Eileen Gu for its new campaign. More photos below.

See More Snaps Below

Shutterstock | 673594

VS once came with controversial headlines amid allegations of toxicity and a lack of inclusivity, this back in an era where Angels including Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum dominated. Speaking of her sign-up, Hailey said: "I'm really excited and honored to join the VS Collective. It's been great to be a part of an incredible group of women helping to drive the future of the brand while they continue to champion all women."

Amazing Shooting Experience

"It" girl Hailey, recently announced as the new face of Miu Miu, added:

"It was such a great experience" as she spoke of shooting. "And I love how the campaign turned out. If there's one thing about being on set with Victoria's Secret, it's that you're always treated like family. The team makes everything fun, and it felt like such a collaboration with everyone to help bring these pieces I really love to life," she concluded.

Elsewhere, Hailey makes the news for her rock-solid marriage to Canadian singer Justin. The high-profile couple tied the knot back in 2018 and recently celebrated three years of marriage.

