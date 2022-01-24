Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Her Toes In Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian 100% knew how to get the fans zooming in back in 2021. The 42-year-old reality star and Poosh founder was all skimpy bikini in stunning selfies posted to her Instagram - while the swimsuit body was definitely the focal point, Kardashian did manage to divert attention a little further down.

The snaps, which now sit at over 2 million likes, came with the E! star talking about her "toe point," and she even offered a close-up. Check it out, plus more below.

Stuns In Bikini Selfies

Scroll for the photos, ones coming as a gallery of three. Kourtney, who wasn't yet engaged to beau Travis Barker in the August 2021 photos, posed from luxurious interiors and on honey floors while backed by a white pillar wall. The mom of three, angling her curvy hips, flaunted her rock-hard abs and toned legs while in a tiny, multicolor, and patterned bikini - she also donned statement shades and open-toe heels.

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns Sunbathing In Bikini

See The Photos Below

Clearly, talk was of the foot situation as Kardashian wrote: "It's the toe point for me." Fans swiping saw what she was talking about - you can see it by swiping below. More after the snaps.

Kourtney, followed by over 160 million on Instagram, quickly gained a like from mom Kris Jenner. The photos came from the star's Cabo San Lucas, Mexico vacation and did include plenty of romantic snaps with hubby-to-be Travis Barker. The two got engaged towards the end of last year.

Heating Up With Travis Barker

Kourtney has never been married, despite her on-off years with baby daddy and ex Scott Disick. Sources at Hollywood Life claim that the vegan beauty is keen to start a family with Blink 182 drummer Barker, himself a father.

“Marriage and babies are on their minds, and they would like nothing better than it to happen within the next two years. It is a big goal for them both to have this happen. They are so ridiculously in love,” they said.

Talking About The Future

The love-birds are set to have only the future on their minds, per the anon insider who continued: “It is going as quickly as it can all go because they are enjoying their time together and enjoying talking about the future. It is on their minds constantly.” Kourtney and Scott continue to co-parent their kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Check out Kourtney's Insta for more updates.

