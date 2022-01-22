January Jones Battles 'Rough' Week In Swimsuit

Shutterstock | 842284

Entertainment
Rebecca Cukier

January Jones has admitted it was a "rough" week while stunning in a plunging swimsuit. The actress and social media favorite was back in her pool attire earlier this month, posting a gorgeous poolside selfie at her L.A. home and thanking fans for their recent birthday wishes. Jones, best known for her years on retro TV series Mad Men, is fresh from her 44th birthday - unsurprisingly, she mentioned being one year older in her caption.

Check out the photo, plus January's best, below.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Kings, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes & Tyrese Haliburton To Sixers In Proposed Deal

Pacers News: Domantas Sabonis' Ankle Injury Is 'Going To Be Significant,' Says Coach Rick Carlisle

Ski Prodigy Eileen Gu Talks About Legacy And Influencing Social Change

Daniel Jones Gives Orphan High School QB Star Tickets For Super Bowl LVI

Anna Kendrick’s Has Been Low-key Dating Bill Hader

Stuns In New Swimsuit Selfie

Shutterstock | 921176

Scroll for the photo. It came #selfie, with the blonde gazing deep into the lens as she modeled a very low-cut and leopard-print swimsuit, one showing off the famous cleavage, but staying classy. January posed with one hand to her neck, also showing off a blue catwing eyeliner look and her choppy bangs. Going rather poker face, Jones posed on a chic poolside terrace, standing amid both sun and shade.

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick Takes On 2022 In Bathing Suit

Anna Kendrick Takes On 2022 In Bathing Suit

By Rebecca Cukier

See The Photo Below

Taking to her caption, the actress told fans:

"Thank you for your birthday wishes yesterday. I’ve always been of the theory that Age is But a Feeling. And despite a rough last wk or so I’m feeling really good, really grateful and around maybe 27 (but wiser ☺️)."

Quick to write "Happy birthday" as she topped comments was co-star Christina Hendricks, with model Milla Jovovich also commenting, as she joked January doesn't "look a day over 26 1/2." She added a heart-eye emoji. See more photos after the snap.

Lindsey Vonn In Bathing Suit Shows ‘Attitude’

Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Enjoys' Vacation Mode'

All That Self-Care

The pandemic has seen everyone upping their self-care game, although not everyone can afford to do it luxury-style, as January does. High-end skincare products are a regular deal on the star's social media - she's also opened up about being kind to herself, telling Into The Gloss:

"I always love taking moments for myself—I like to take 20 minutes to lay in the bath, with a mask in my hair and a mask on my face."

Does It All Herself

Shutterstock | 842245

Continuing, Jones added: "I think I started really caring about my skin when I was modeling, just because we have to wear so much makeup. I don't get facials professionally done, either—I like to do them at home."

Celeb Followers

January's Instagram following is slowly climbing and now sits at 1.1 million. She boasts celebrity followers including actress Sydney Sweeney and fashion mogul Jessica Simpson, plus actress Selma Blair.

Read Next

Must Read

Dua Lipa Impresses In Bikini With Island-Girl Pigtails

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Swimsuit

Erika Jayne In Bikini Flaunts ‘Doll Parts’

Mikaela Shiffrin In Bikini Enjoys A 'Sunset'

Kate Bosworth In Bikini Rides Horse On The Beach

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.