January Jones Battles 'Rough' Week In Swimsuit

Check out the photo, plus January's best, below.
Scroll for the photo. It came #selfie, with the blonde gazing deep into the lens as she modeled a very low-cut and leopard-print swimsuit, one showing off the famous cleavage, but staying classy. January posed with one hand to her neck, also showing off a blue catwing eyeliner look and her choppy bangs. Going rather poker face, Jones posed on a chic poolside terrace, standing amid both sun and shade.
Taking to her caption, the actress told fans:
"Thank you for your birthday wishes yesterday. I’ve always been of the theory that Age is But a Feeling. And despite a rough last wk or so I’m feeling really good, really grateful and around maybe 27 (but wiser ☺️)."
Quick to write "Happy birthday" as she topped comments was co-star Christina Hendricks, with model Milla Jovovich also commenting, as she joked January doesn't "look a day over 26 1/2." She added a heart-eye emoji. See more photos after the snap.
The pandemic has seen everyone upping their self-care game, although not everyone can afford to do it luxury-style, as January does. High-end skincare products are a regular deal on the star's social media - she's also opened up about being kind to herself, telling Into The Gloss:
"I always love taking moments for myself—I like to take 20 minutes to lay in the bath, with a mask in my hair and a mask on my face."
Continuing, Jones added: "I think I started really caring about my skin when I was modeling, just because we have to wear so much makeup. I don't get facials professionally done, either—I like to do them at home."
January's Instagram following is slowly climbing and now sits at 1.1 million. She boasts celebrity followers including actress Sydney Sweeney and fashion mogul