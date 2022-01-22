Alexandra Daddario Offers Rear View In Swimsuit

Scroll for the photo. It showed the Alo Yoga influencer candidly shot and in a chic poolside setting. The terrace-set snap showed Alexandra shot from behind and in a criss-cross gray swimsuit showing some cheek - barefoot, Daddario was seen padding around near the lap pool, with her cute dog also included.

Alexandra showcased her signature porcelain skin, toned legs, and back, plus her face as she gazed a little behind her. Shouting out 52-year-old Form, to whom she became engaged late last year, the actress wrote: "Taken by the man who can make even the kitchen pantry fun." Scroll for more photos after the snap.