Olympian Simone Biles Flaunts Gold Medal Legs On Instagram

Biles was, as usual, going humorous with her caption, but there was nothing jokey about her fierce figure. Ahead, see the photo, plus her diet and workout secrets.
The photo, below, showed the Ohio-born star posing confidently against a white backdrop as she modeled a casual and very pandemic-friendly sweater dress. The jet black number was thigh-skimming, also bearing white lettering for the GIVENCHY logo. Simone accessorized her dress with white heeled booties, also sending out a cute smile and a nude lip.
"Material girl," the caption read, and over 180,000 fans sent a like.
Simone detailed her diet and workout regimen back in 2016 as she opened up to Women's Health. The Texas-based athlete revealed an early start and plenty of nutritious food, stating:
"I make breakfast, which is usually Kellogg's Red Berries or egg whites, and then I go to the gym that's only 10 minutes away." She continued: "I have practice from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then I drive home and eat lunch, which is either chicken or fish so I get the protein."
The Uber Eats face, last year making headlines as she fronted the food delivery giant, added:
"I grab a quick snack and head back to the gym from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and usually have more routines. After that, I either have therapy at the gym or at home, and then I eat dinner and chill and do it all again the next day." Simone also comes with a love of pepperoni pizza, but it's balance for the Athleta face.
As to where she's gotten her body to, Simone isn't afraid to say it ain't shabby.
Simone even told the magazine: "I like doing legs because those exercises come pretty easily to me. I have good, powerful legs, so I can do conditioning and they won't be too sore."
