Olympian Simone Biles Flaunts Gold Medal Legs On Instagram

Simone Biles had her steely-strong pins on show in a killer sweater minidress look before the New Year. The 24-year-old gymnast and fashionista went #designer as she posted a Givenchy outfit for her army of Instagram followers, updating shortly before the clock hit 2022 and big-time showcasing her killer legs.

Biles was, as usual, going humorous with her caption, but there was nothing jokey about her fierce figure. Ahead, see the photo, plus her diet and workout secrets.