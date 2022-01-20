Rebel Wilson Shows Off Amazing Weight Loss In Swimsuit

Posting to Instagram ahead of the New Year, the Olly wellness partner posed from stunning oceans and while in a sporty
Scroll for the photo, one wrapping up 2021. Rebel, who lost the weight via both mindful eating and old-fashioned outdoor walks, had posed on driftwood amid gorgeous ocean horizons. The Pitch Perfect star, all slender waist, wore an orange one-piece swimsuit, one boasting edgy black zip detailing and clingy enough fabrics to highlight the weight loss.
Dark shades clipped to Rebel's chest matched a waistband accent, with the caption reading: "I'm blushing." Over 220,000 likes have been left, including one from socialite Paris Hilton. More photos after the snap.
Fans have been sending love. Rebel's followers, who have shaded her of late as they accused her of showing off too much, here complimented her. One user, mentioning the weight loss, wrote: "Regardless your size you are and have always been a beautiful person - and you have a huge comic talent. I am such a fan of you and I cannot wait to see what you will do next in comedy."
Wilson had made headlines in late 2021 for showing herself at her "most unhealthiest," admitting that she was in pain despite a smile in the throwback shared.
While an Instagram Live in November 2020 brought Wilson talking about her weight-loss journey, a more recent reveal has seen her open up on maintaining that loss.
"I feel like sometimes people think you need to work your body really hard to get results, and yeah, if you were training to be the next Thor or something you would be doing hardcore things, but as a regular person, walking is just so healthy for you. The body is designed to move in that way," she revealed last year.
Rebel continues to receive immense fan support as she opens up on mental health, her continued struggles, and even admits she sometimes turns to chocolate amid her food battles. Follow her Insta for more.