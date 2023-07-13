'1000-lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares Cryptic Post Following The Death Of Ex Caleb Willingham

1000-Lb. Sisters Tammy Slaton appears to have come back to social media following recent events. The reality star posted a somewhat cryptic video of herself on TikTok hinting that she's possibly open to finding love again. This comes in shortly after the death of her estranged late husband Caleb Willingham.

Image Source: TikTok | @tammyslaton2020

The TikTok video featured Tammy with a classic filter that enhanced her eyebrows making them longer. In the video, Tammy responds to the audio which mentions 'her type'; someone obsessed with her. The audio said, "If you're not obsessed with me, b**** you're not my type". Tammy responded with a series of facial expressions such as raising her eyebrows in acceptance of the statement made. She appeared to be wearing a classic cameo t-shirt with a round neck and had her ginger curls in a cute ponytail. Toward the end of the video, she offered a subtle smile. At present fans have decided to hold their silence and hence the post has received multiple likes but no comments at the moment.

Image Source: TikTok | @tammyslaton2020

The video on TikTok may have been an indication that Tammy is welcoming the idea of falling in love once more. But that doesn't negate the fact that Willingham will forever be in her heart. The reality star took to Instagram posting a visual image with a very heartwarming affirmation and reminder. The post records that although her beloved may no longer be physically present right beside her, doesn't mean that she'd forget him. Instead, she'd always carry him in her heart and would always be thinking of Willingham.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

The image included a pink background with three distinct characters sketched in black ink, matching the color of the font. In the picture, a woman appears to be seated between two men at what looks like a dinner table. The image initially mentions the lack of communication. "Even though we don't talk every day' began the post. 'Just because you live far away. You're on my mind til' each day's end," continued the post. It then concludes with a very heartwarming and positive affirmation, "I'm proud to say you are my friend."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Slaton leaves the post without a caption to explain. However, her fans were quick to respond to the post and seemed to understand and resonate with Slaton. "Thinking of you in this difficult time and sending you healing hugs," said a fan. "@queentammy86 Been praying for you to have strength," added one more person. Several mentioned how well she was doing since Willingham's unfortunate passing and even wished for strength for her in this time of difficulty. Others began to offer their love and support and even shared their personal experiences similar to Slaton's circumstances. Others commended Slaton for sticking with the journey of losing weight and even expressed their pride on the matter.

