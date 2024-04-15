1000-Lb. Sisters Tammy Slaton Flaunts 'No Filter' Look in Latest Video Trend

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton recently participated in a TikTok craze wherein creators requested users to estimate their age just based on how they looked. The reality star posted an au natural look of her slimmer face with the caption, "No filters. I'm 37 be 38 July 27th." The clip sound of the viral trend in the background said, "Tell me you don't look your age without telling me you don't look your age. I'll go first." Although many of the trend's creators are in their 20s or early 30s, people have been speculating that the makers are much older than they actually are.

Slaton posted the clip without any filter, she was seen wearing a long silver necklace and a black T-shirt with a graphic pattern on the front. The TLC star made different faces for the camera while sporting her glasses. As per The US Sun, fans gushed over her look without commenting on whether Slaton looked older or younger in the video. Her strikingly slimmer visage is evidence of her dramatic 400-pound weight loss. Before undergoing gastric bypass surgery in July 2022, her weight was 717 pounds. In addition, Slaton is currently seeing a woman named Andrea. Following the wake of her late spouse Caleb Willingham, the reality star came out as pansexual.

A source said, "She's been having a great time with her girlfriend and is 'happier than ever'". The source added, "Andrea is attempting to avoid the cameras, thus she won't be appearing in Season 6 of the show. Her residence is roughly 35 miles from Tammy's previous residence in Sturgis, Kentucky. The reality star has been living with different family members on an off basis." She has been residing in Princeton, Kentucky, with her brother Chris Combs recently. Her new residence is about thirty miles from Madisonville, Kentucky, where Andrea resides. Slaton was connected to a young TikToker named Greg Morgan before meeting Andrea. As per The US Sun, a close source had said back then, "Tammy met Greg on one of the apps, and they immediately hit it off. They've been seeing each other for about a month now. He's come to see her a handful of times. He takes a six-hour bus from Indianapolis to visit her in Kentucky," they said.

Greg reportedly even met the TLC star's family. "They've been talking regularly and they seem to really like each other, but they are trying to figure out when he'll visit again, because things get tough around her filming schedule," the second source said. "Tammy is shy around him and didn't want to eat in front of him. She said she finds him very attractive," the first source added. Following the passing of her spouse, Slaton has been trying to move on with new relationships.