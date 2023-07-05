'1000-lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Feels She Could Have Died Instead Of Caleb Willingham

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of substance abuse and grief. Readers' discretion is advised.

Caleb Willingham's untimely death has left a void in the hearts of 1000-Lb. Sisters fans globally. But news of his death hit much harder for his estranged wife Tammy Slaton. In a recent video, Tammy noted how her beloved's unfortunate demise could've been her if she wasn't careful and serious about her losing weight.

A source from The Sun revealed Tammy's progress in dealing with the death of her late husband Caleb Willingham. A core reason that this has been extremely difficult for her, is the plethora of memories they've made at the rehabilitation center in Ohio. An insider close to the couple mentioned the cherished bond the former couple shared. "They were best friends and were supporters of each other in the clinic," said the insider. "His death is devastating for her" added the insider insinuating Tammy's grief.

According to the insider, several members of Willingham's family followed by Tammy's family were aware of his declining health. And remained anxious yet optimistic about his health. Shortly after, Tammy and he parted ways as a couple, Willingham reportedly gained more weight than he was supposed to - 30 pounds. It all went downhill after that particular experience. This eventually led Willingham to lose any form of motivation or purpose to lose weight.

A source close to Tammy herself unveiled that the reality star is claiming that she could've died instead of Willingham. If she hadn't continued to push herself and work hard, Tammy certainly would've faced grave consequences just like Willingham. "She told me she could've easily been him," said the source.

The source also emphasized the similarities in the former couple's journey. "Tammy went through the same experience that Caleb did," said the source. And in addition, elaborated on her intentions for Willingham. "And wanted him to get better, but he just didn't have a drive," explained the source. "She didn't have the drive for a bit and was struggling with alcohol abuse and not caring"

Concerning Tammy herself who battled alcohol abuse. The source unveiled that the 36-year-old struggled with keeping herself motivated and dedicated to her goal of losing weight. Her ultimate goal besides losing weight was to switch to a healthier lifestyle. The source believed that at the time, both Tammy and Willingham had accepted their fate of already being unhealthy.

Neither wanted to accept change and thought of remaining the way they were. "I think Caleb had the same mindset of I've already done this to myself. I'm already this big, there's no turning back," noted an insider. In conclusion, the insider notes once more how difficult it was for Tammy to watch the person she very dearly loved continue on a path of horrible mistakes as she once was on. "It's hard on her because she has experienced it and is of the mindset of, 'this could have been me'."

Grief Support: If you're struggling to cope with grief, and need help, please reach out to Crisis Response at 1-800-203-CARE (2273)

Substance Abuse: If you're struggling with alcohol abuse, and need help do reach out to SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357)

