‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Wears This Special Item in Remembrance of Her Late Husband

1000-Lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton has been emotional ever since the tragic passing of her estranged husband Caleb Williams back in July. Wearing a specific item of Willingham's clothing is one way the reality star, who is still processing the tragic loss of her ex-partner, finds solace in the sorrow, she disclosed in an emotional TikTok video. Slaton was interacting with her followers when she replied to an offensive remark about their former romance.

"I'm confused. Were you legally married or not?", a fan asked. Slaton clapped back to the user: "Thank you for your question, and to answer it, yes, I was legally married. Now he's passed away." Then, she admitted that she still wears the wedding band he gave her, pointing it at the camera with her right hand. "I'm still wearing his wedding ring."

As per The UK Mirror, the TLC star had earlier shared a sweet tribute for her late husband on TikTok, Dylan Matthew's rendition of Slander's Love Is Gone acoustically played in the background when Slaton uploaded a series of romantic throwback images. In the first picture, Caleb was seen grinning shyly at the camera. In the second picture, a TV was placed on a table. The two framed photos of Tammy and Caleb, one from their wedding day, were placed next to the TV. There was a cylinder urn with a painted sunset behind their wedding photo.

A third image featured a monarch butterfly resting in the grass, accompanied by the following caption: "Whisper I love you to a butterfly and it will fly to heaven to deliver your message." the next image also showcased a butterfly alongside the words: "A butterfly we released at the memorial."

Slaton uploaded a picture of herself facing away from the camera and gazing into the sunset to wrap up her reel. She wrote this in a heartfelt post: "Even though I'm not in love with him I will always love him and I miss him every day, things will get better." The reality TV star was devastated by the passing of her ex-husband, “I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing. He was my best friend and I loved him dearly,” Slaton, 36, said at that time. "When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

In 2022, Slaton and Willingham crossed paths in the Gibsonburg, Ohio, Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center. In November, People first disclosed that the pair had tied the knot after he proposed in October. "You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you'll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham," she said at the time. "I'm married now!" "When I saw Caleb at the altar, I was just picturing doves and butterflies all around like God had opened up the clouds and let the sunlight in," Slaton said. "It was magical."

