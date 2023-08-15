‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Wants to Take Up Modeling With The Show Possibly Ending

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is planning on a major career move since Season 4 may be the concluding season of the popular TLC show. Tammy has set her eyes on modeling as her alternative career option while the filming of the alleged final season is still happening. A close friend has revealed exclusively to The US Sun, "Well, I can't say if there is or is not going to be another season, but Tammy is looking at other opportunities. She wants to prioritize a new career in plus-size modeling. Tammy wants to represent people in her community who have been through what she has been through."

The Slaton family has been at loggerheads with the TLC production crew for a while now. They even had an ugly spat while filming the upcoming season in Florida. Production work had been stalled after the Slaton family had a major altercation in the presence of the TLC crew members. The 1000 Lb. Sisters stars are also dissatisfied with a lot of things and even planning to start filming a spin-off series with another production house. According to inside sources, tensions are running high between the Slaton family and TLC producers over remuneration issues and the ongoing narrative of the show. "The film crew was present, but they felt uncomfortable working with them because of the way they were behaving," the source added.

The insider further revealed that Tammy was disappointed with the way things went during filming her late estranged husband, Caleb Willingham's funeral. She reportedly slammed the TLC producers for "faking the narrative" during the private ceremony hosted in Kentucky on July 30. According to the close source Tammy had shared - "The filming of the funeral was 'completely not natural' and things were put in there to make it seem sad when it really wasn't that sad." The source further stated that Tammy added - "People were having fun, but the TLC producers made it depressing. She isn't emotionally relapsing or going back on her diet - she's doing great." Apparently, the reality star was worried that the way the TLC crew filmed the funeral would portray her in a 'bad spirit' and spark rumors that she was "quitting her diet because of her grief".

Tammy had bid a tearful goodbye to her late ex-husband during the solemn ceremony, she had worn an all-black ensemble for the occasion and walked without any assistance for the first time. During the service, Tammy sat in the front row of folding chairs with sister, Amy by her side for support. She began to tear up as the funeral service progressed, her friends and family were present at the intimate gathering to help her say final goodbyes to the 'best friend' of her life. Fans were surprised to notice the drastic weight loss and the fact that she had walked without any assistance. They were happy that Tammy had not relapsed into her old habits even after facing so much personal grief.

