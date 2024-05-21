When ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Revealed to Be ‘Taking Care’ of Her Nephews During Amy’s Split

1000-Lb. Sisters are all set to return for a new season featuring some drama from the past and a few current affairs. The reality television series stars sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton and their weight-loss journeys. Nevertheless, it’s also been an emotional rollercoaster for the sisters this year concerning their love lives.

Earlier this year, Tammy grieved the loss of her late husband Caleb Willingham, while Amy went through a gut-wrenching divorce with her now ex-husband Michael Halterman. It’s certainly been a rough ride for them this year. But that doesn’t mean they don’t show up for each other.

According to The U.S. Sun reports, during the time Amy was going through her divorce with Halterman, her sister Tammy looked after her two young toddlers: Gage, 3, and Glenn, 1. It’s not easy being a single parent. There’s a mortgage to look after, the children’s education, generating a stable income, being in a mentally and physically sound body, and more challenges to tackle.

First and foremost, Amy had to sort out the specifics of her divorce with Halterman, including custody and child support. Now, she can’t take two young toddlers to court with her, as these things tend to get a bit messy. But, at this time of need, it was revealed that her sister was the person who graciously stepped in while Amy sorted out her affairs—a loving auntie indeed!

An insider close to the two claimed that Tammy has been occasionally helping Amy raise her children. The insider noted: “She has been taking care of Gage and Glenn a lot. Tammy says it really gives her a great purpose.”

Additionally, the source claimed: “She got to babysit her nephews, though overnight by herself, which was huge for her.” Generally speaking, Tammy is known for being a very loving aunt to her adorable nephews. As per sources, the reality star’s sister deeply dotes over the young boys.

This comes after TLC recently released the show’s Season Four Part B trailer earlier this week. The trailer featured Amy amid a tumultuous breakdown while dealing with her divorce [In September] at the time. Halterman and his ex-wife had first filed for the dissolution of marriage with their children in March. This was before quietly cementing their divorce in September this year.

Coming back to the trailer, Amy was observed to be struggling with dealing with the aftermath of events at the time. She was seen bitterly weeping and sobbing while saying: “I am very overwhelmed and stressed out and Michael ain’t doing s***.” She continued to note: “Every aspect of my life is chaos. I feel like I have no support.” The fourth season was released on January 17, 2024.

