'1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Spotted in a Wheelchair Once More, Fans Concerned

1000-lb. Sisters fans have been expressing concern for their beloved reality television star, Tammy Slaton after she was spotted in a wheelchair once more. Tammy was reportedly celebrating the 4th of July alongside her sister Amy Slaton and a close friend of theirs, Mandi Lewis. Lewis shared a carousel of images featuring the two sisters side by side. However, fans took notice of how Tammy was back in the wheelchair after months of progress. According to The U.S. Sun, some suspect that this was a result of the unfortunate death of her estranged husband, Caleb Willingham.

Tammy was found to be grieving the unfortunate demise of her loving and cheerful late husband Willingham earlier last week. She took to social media to dedicate a heartfelt post to her beloved. While she emphasized the gravity of the situation, she noted that she would be okay. However, recent pictures on social media suggest otherwise.

Tammy's friend posted a sweet carousel of images from her 4th of July festivities. Lewis recorded some heartwarming glimpses of the day, including pictures of her family. Also present in this special frame were none other than the Slaton sisters.

Amy was featured first in the carousel. She sported a blue t-shirt and flaunted her iconic purple hair. Tammy was next, and she appeared to be wearing a striped top followed by a netted jacket and a pair of grey shorts. Lewis kept things classic and donned a basic blue t-shirt with a round neck that read "USA." She styled these with a pair of red shorts.

While other snippets in the carousel featured both sisters, who were seen smiling away, fans couldn't help but notice Tammy's condition. Although Tammy appeared happy in the pictures, there was certainly a hint of fatigue and sadness visible on her face. Followers online expressed genuine concern for her being in the wheelchair after recently being spotted walking without her aides.

Regarding the impact that Willingham's death could have on Tammy, one person said, "I hope this terrible news doesn't trigger a relapse for Tammy." Another person added, "RIP Caleb. I really hope this doesn't make Tammy slip back." In another post, Tammy posted a carousel of unfiltered pictures of herself gazing into the sunset by the pier. In one of the pictures, she was observed in a wheelchair, sparking concerns.

Several fans were perplexed as to why she was in a wheelchair again and trolled the reality star for it. However, her fandom fiercely defended Tammy and asked the trolls to back off. Dozens poured in their love and affection, followed by bucket-loads of support. "Have fun, Tammy! Don’t let people get you down, you’ve done amazingly well," said one person. "Yes, Tammy!!! I’m so proud of you. So far you’ve come! Enjoy!" added someone else.

