‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Reveals That She Is Scared of Spiders in New Video

In the realm of the TLC hit show 1000-Lb Sisters, where life is often laid unfiltered for all to see, one might wonder what could possibly scare Tammy Slaton. Recently, the reality TV star opened up about her biggest fears in a fun TikTok video that highlighted a more lighthearted side of the usually weighty narrative. Slaton adorned a fluffy, orange Halloween-inspired sweater, Slaton engaged with a popular TikTok filter that randomly selects and reveals common fears.

As the filter presented a bunch of possibilities like the dark, snakes, and social situations, it finally landed on spiders. Slaton, with an affirmative nod, agreed, "That's true." It turns out that creepy crawlies are not Slaton's cup of tea.

As per OK Magazine, This fun TikTok continued its spin, but the 37-year-old shook her head. Slaton later in the video confessed her Height apprehension, revealing another layer of vulnerability in her personality. The video ended on a funny note when the filter amusingly stopped on the word "yourself," prompting laughter from the reality TV star. Slaton’s fans resonated with her fears, flooding the comment section to share their own anxieties. Spiders and Heights seemed to share phobias among many of Slaton’s followers. Her fans also praised her remarkable health journey, which has seen her shed approx 400 pounds over time.

One fan, expressing a sense of connection despite the distance, wrote, " I'VE BEEN WATCHING YOU FOREVER. I know we're strangers, but I'm SOOOOO proud of you. I've always been cheering you on!!!" Another chimed in, "I love you Tammy! You look great girl!" The central storyline of the show has always been her weight loss. with her starting at a substantial 717 pounds at her heaviest. The most current updates reveal that she has successfully surpassed that milestone, weighing in at less than 350 pounds. Her incredible journey saw her clothing size shrink from 8XL to 2XL, a transformation that left viewers in awe. In a March TikTok, Slaton candidly shared the problems of keeping her significant weight loss under wraps while waiting for episodes to air. "It's so hard keeping big secrets... because of our contracts, they want that wow factor in our show. So I wasn't able to talk about my weight loss or getting married, really ... It's a long story."

Beyond her health journey, Slaton has navigated the complexities of her personal life. She tied the knot with Caleb Willingham, but unfortunately, their marriage was short-lived. In a heartbreaking turn of events, Willingham passed away after months of health struggles. Slaton took to Instagram to pay tribute, writing, "Rip sweet angel, you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️." In the middle of fears and triumphs, Slaton continues to captivate audiences with her authenticity, resilience, and a journey that transcends the scales of weight to touch the hearts of many.

