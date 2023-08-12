‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Claps Back at Fans That Asked Her To Stop Using Filters

1000-Lb. Sisters Tammy Slaton seems to have had enough of fans urging her to stop altering her pictures. The reality star often faced backlash because of her use of face filters on her social media accounts. And on several occasions, she even complied by posting filter-free pictures of herself in response. But, in a recent video, Slaton clapped back at her fans and strongly expressed her opinions on the matter.

The reality star took to Instagram to share a reel addressing her fandom and following on Instagram to explain that she's done with listening to others about her personal life. In the video, she sports a peach top with a v-neck and wears a refreshing sunflower scarf around her neck. The video appears to have been recorded between dusk and night.

First, she addressed the topic of backlash received as she began to film the intense response. "I keep seeing everybody say, 'Stop using filters, stop using filters," said Slaton in an irritated tone. And went on to explain, "Listen, I am not trying to be rude but it's my profile. The star diplomatically asked her followers to 'let her be herself' and insinuated that since it's her account, she has every right to post whatever she felt like. "If I like using the filters, I will" firmly said Slaton.

Then, elaborates with a savage response. "And if you got a problem with it..." She then gestures 'goodbye' with her free hand. In continuation, she once more asserts the fact that the account belonged to her and her alone. And that no one else could instruct her about what she wanted to post. "Plain and simple, it's my profile" she boldly claimed. And once more with the savvy gesture, "If you've got a problem with it...[waves once more] Seriously.

As the video progressed, Slaton explained that she was confused about receiving the sudden backlash from her fans and expressed feeling hurt. And goes on to mention the tough journey of weight loss. "Like I don't get it. I am proud of myself. I continue to post and show off my hard work. So what if I use a filter?" she asks in perplexity.

As per the star, the main reason for her using the filter is because she felt insecure about the coloration of her cheeks and the presence of freckles on them. "I don't like the colorization in my cheeks. All the spots from the sun, it's freckles" she confessed in a vulnerable moment.

Shortly after the video went live, fans immediately began to offer their love and support to her. At the moment, the video surpassed 20K views since it was posted. Others in the comment section even asked several trolls who made Slaton feel that way to 'back off'. And reassured the reality star by encouraging her to be her loving and caring self in conclusion.

