'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Attends Late Husband Caleb Willingham's Memorial Looking Slimmer

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton attended her late estranged husband Caleb Willingham’s memorial service in Ohio on Sunday. The TLC star was surrounded by her family and friends as she bade goodbye to her 'best friend' and 'sweet angel'. Tammy was seen wearing a little black dress, which revealed her bare legs and arm tattoos. She was also seen holding a bouquet of flowers as she grieved with the family of her late ex-husband. Fans were surprised to see the reality star looking slimmer and walking without any assistance from the house to her car and then to the memorial service. The US Sun exclusively photographed the Slaton family at the solemn event.

Fans were concerned earlier that Tammy would slip from her weight loss journey and relapse into her old habits again after hearing the devastating news. However, she has stayed strong in the face of grief and maintained her healthy self. The 1000-Lb Sisters star used to weigh 717 pounds, but since undergoing bariatric surgery, she has dropped close to 400 pounds in total; she now weighs under 340 pounds. Tammy and Caleb first met at the same clinic while in weight loss rehab. Caleb had reportedly gained 30 pounds since their split earlier this year, and his health had declined.

An insider had stated then, "They were best friends and were supporters of each other in the clinic, and [his death is] devastating for her. She told me she could have easily been him. Tammy went through the same experience that Caleb did and wanted him to get better, but he just didn't have the drive. She didn't have the drive for a bit and was struggling and not caring, and I think Caleb had the same mindset of 'I've already done this to myself; I'm already this big; there's no turning back,'" the insider said. "It's hard on her because she has experienced it and is of the mindset of, 'This could have been me.'"

Tammy broke down in tears several times during the sunset memorial service for Caleb. Amy, her sister, was seen seated by her side to console and emotionally support her. Caleb's cause of death has still not been revealed; he passed away suddenly on June 30th. Tammy had shared a bittersweet meme shortly after the news of his death: "Even tho we don’t talk everyday. Just because you live far away. You’re on my mind til each days end. I’m proud to say you are my friend."

Tammy had exclusively shared with People at the time, "He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

