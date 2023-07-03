‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Poses in Summer Dress After Weight-Loss Transformation

1000-Lb. Sisters personality Tammy Slaton left her fans in awe after her recent post on Instagram. The reality star underwent a difficult and testing weight-loss journey in the past year. Her recent progress shocked her fans and motivated and encouraged several who struggle with losing weight just like Slaton.

The TLC star posted a mirror selfie of herself flaunting her slimmer figure after her weight-loss journey. She donned a summer-themed floral dress without sleeves. The dress matched the weather's tone and complimented Slaton's figure. Hues of pink, purple, and yellow and a refreshing shade of lush green added much more depth to the dress. The gorgeous casual dress rocked the combination of florals and leaves and boasted elegance.

Slaton seemingly decided to flaunt her natural, imperfectly perfect beauty before a rustic mirror. She was observed to be taking the picture from her iPhone that featured a vintage Polaroid of possibly herself and her sister Amy Slaton when they were children in her phone case. Tammy was observed to be posing right in front of her quaint closet as she proceeded to take a picture of herself without any additional filters, just naturally being herself.

Her following of 525K was taken aback by this unfiltered version of Slaton who is slowly but surely building more confidence day by day. As soon as the picture went live, several of her viewers commented on how incredible she looked. They expressed their pride and joy in her weight-loss journey and noted her accomplishment of being able to do so. "Look how much weight she lost!" said one person. "NO WAY," said another with astonishment and pride. "Where did Tammy go? You look incredible!" complimented another fan.

There were several who were impressed with Slaton's floor-length dress and expressed the same in her comments section. "Love the picture hun. That dress looks great on you!" said someone. "Very cute dress Tammy," said another.

Her fans didn't stop flooding her comment section with compliments and messages of kindness and encouragement throughout and commended her for the hard work and efforts behind such a great achievement. "GIRL YESS QUEEN you look amazing!!!! I’m so proud of you!!! It was not easy trust me I know but you did it!!!" emphasized a fan with great pride and affection. "Making so much progress Tammy," commented someone else. "Looking good sis," said another.

While there were quite a few trolls in the comment section of her post, Slaton's fans and supporters were quick to defend her and strongly offered words of encouragement while throwing subtle shade at the haters. "People if you can't say anything nice don't say anything at all!" said one such fan in Slaton's defense.

