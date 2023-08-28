‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Shows off Cooking Skills Leaving Fans Concerned for Her Health

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has revealed that she is an excellent cook. In a recent Instagram post, the reality star tempted her fans by sharing some decadent dishes cooked by her. Tammy whipped up a feast at her Kentucky home including potato casserole, delicious batter fried chicken items, and dumplings. She captioned the carousel of images, "Even though I can’t eat much doesn’t mean my family shouldn’t eat good and I’m finally able to show off my cooking skills just cool me chef TT or chef TamTam lol."

The TLC star showed off her cooking skills by sharing exquisite images from her modest kitchen. There were a lot of fried and baked items including a baked casserole dish loaded with shredded cheese, battered and fried meat, mac n' cheese, and a healthy mix containing green beans, pork, and potatoes. Tammy also posted a selfie showcasing herself enjoying the tasty spread. Most of the fans praised her in the comments section and were impressed with her cooking skills, as per the Hollywood Gossip, “Omg your the only other person who makes chicken and dumplings like my family does! So good!” one fan wrote. A second Instagram fan chimed, “You had me with the picture of the green beans potatoes, and salt pork." A third fan commented, “My momma made them better than anyone but I must say yours look delicious just like she made them.”

However, as per the US Sun, most of her loyal fans were concerned that the TV star is slipping back into an 'unhealthy' diet mode after slimming down. One Instagram fan wrote, "Tammy stay away from cooking. Too tempting to cook your own healthy meals for yourself. Don’t look for excuses to be around unhealthy foods." A second fan commented, "I'm sorry but you shouldn't be eating Any of those foods, especially after bypass surgery!" "Battered and fried, lots of cheese. That will not keep you or anyone at normal weight. Try to cook a little bit healthier," a third fan cautioned. A fourth fan wrote: "None of that is healthy for you." "You have great cooking skills in cooking. But I wish it would have been something more healthy for your family. Most of your family is obese or morbidly obese, and should it be eating this? cook healthy," a fifth fan advised. "That looks yummy. Hope you're not eating it," a sixth fan commented.

Tammy had suffered a near-death experience and turned her life around after getting gastric bypass surgery and checking into an Ohio rehab facility. In a June interview with People, she revealed her incredible journey, “I wised up and got my surgery. I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime. Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine," she noted. "I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it.” Tammy added: "I’m feeling great! I’m thankful to be alive, and it’s fun to be progressing as much as I am.”

