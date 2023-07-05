'1000-lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Opens up About Brother-In-Law Caleb's Tragic Death: "Love You Bro"

Amy Slaton, known for her appearance on the reality show 1000-lb Sisters, has opened up about the tragic death of her former brother-in-law, Caleb Willingham. Caleb, who was just 40 years old, died two months after his separation from Amy's sister, Tammy Slaton. The news of his death was confirmed by his younger brother on Facebook. Amy took to TikTok to pay tribute to Caleb, remembering him as a supportive presence in her family's life. Alongside a picture from Caleb and Tammy's wedding day, she wrote, "Rip!!! Thank you for being there for us!! Love you bro." In the caption, Amy added, "R.i.p Caleb Willingham 6-30-23."

Fans offered their condolences in the comments, expressing their sympathy for Tammy and the entire family reports Mirror. One person wrote, "Prayers for Tammy and all of you! May he forever rest in peace." Another commented, "R.i.p. so sorry to hear of your loss. Fly high," while a third fan added, "Oh wow. So sorry for you all. Prayers for peace and comfort." Tammy also paid tribute to her ex-husband on Instagram, sharing heartfelt photos of the couple at Christmas. In an emotional message, she wrote, "Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much. Thank you, Caleb, for showing me real love and happiness."

Tammy shared the post approximately 13 hours after the announcement of Caleb's passing on Facebook. Caleb's brother informed followers about the heartbreaking news, describing Caleb as one of his biggest supporters. "I can't believe I'm even making this post, but today GOD called my big brother home," he wrote. "R.I.P. Caleb Willingham aka Killla K aka Double K aka one-half of the dynamic WWF tag team champions The W Boys aka my biggest supporter in anything I do. You will be forever loved and missed. Until we meet again," he concluded.

Caleb and Tammy met last year at a food rehabilitation center, and they fell in love soon after, making their relationship official. The cause of his passing has not been disclosed. The outpouring of support and condolence goes on to show the impact he had on those around him. As the Slaton family and loved ones grieve their loss, they find solace in the memories they shared with Caleb. Fans of the show continue to send their thoughts and prayers to the Slaton family during this difficult time. The circumstances surrounding Caleb's death have undoubtedly shaken those who knew him.

It is indeed hard to move forward after the passing of an ex-partner, especially if the bond is strong despite the separation. Tammy showed her strength as she remembered the love the two shared.

