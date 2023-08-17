‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton and Her Secret Boyfriend Are Living Together in Her Kentucky Home

Amy Slaton, 35, has reportedly been dating Tony Rodgers for "about three months," and things are heating up. Close friends of the 1000-lb. Sisters star verified, "It's official and they've been dating for at least 3 months." Amy and Michael, 40, look to be in a committed relationship, but she has been afraid to go public with it after her recent divorce and custody fight with her ex-husband. As per the report, "She's been keeping him on the down low, but he's been living with her in Kentucky."

According to the source, before Tony relocated to Kentucky, Amy would often visit his hometown of Battle Creek, Michigan, to spend time with him. The source went on to say, "From what I know, the kids live with them." Amy and her ex-husband Michael are co-parents to their sons, Gage and Glenn. The insider also said that Amy and Tony are "going strong" and "spending lots of time with the kids."

Recently, Amy uploaded a video to her YouTube page, and the 1000-Lb. Sisters quickly identified a familiar face: Tony. She accidentally outed Tony in a video from Glenn's first birthday party at a Hibachi restaurant. In the video, Amy even called Tony "daddy" a couple of times. The remainder of the video showed Glenn extinguishing his birthday candles. It seemed that Michael was absent from his son's birthday dinner party.

After becoming popular on YouTube with her sister Tammy Slaton, star of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, Amy Slaton became a household celebrity when the show premiered in January 2020. Amy's personal life has also been in overdrive after the couple's massive success, with her being married, divorcing, and having two children during that time. The year 2019 saw Amy's marriage to her childhood love, Michael Halterman. After the mill owner filed for divorce with the children in March 2023, the couple officially ended their marriage. Michael filed for a restraining order in court on the same day he and his ex-wife announced their split on February 24.

As part of the divorce settlement, the judge mandated that Michael and Amy did not come within 500 feet of each other or their respective residences and that they refrain from making any public statements or social media posts related to their split. Her first son, Gage, was born in November 2020, and her second, Glenn, was born in July 2022, both during her marriage to Michael.

A Kentucky court ordered on March 13, 2023, in the wake of the couple's divorce, that they would have temporary shared custody of their boys. Michael, who has "been in a caregiver role for the children since birth," along with Amy, wanted shared custody, according to court records acquired by In Touch. The mother of two was seen at the 'Spark in the Park music festival in Michigan, flaunting her newfound slimness while seeing acts like the Ying Yang Twins and Method Man. Tammy, with whom Amy attended a Kevin Gates performance a few weeks before, has been linked to the notion that she and her husband, Caleb Willingham, had separated.

