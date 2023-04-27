'1000-LB Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Hints She Is 'Lonely' Amid Divorce From Michael Halterman

1000-lb Sisters star Amy Slaton recently revealed that she is "feeling lonely" via an image of herself on TikTok looking stoic and staring away to the side. This post comes amid her divorce from Michael Halterman. According to Parade, the reality star further teased her dejected attitude by having the image be accompanied by Britney Spears' 2000 anthem Lucky. The heartbreaking track includes the lyrics: "But she cry, cry, cries in her lonely heart, thinking, If there's nothing missing in my life, Then why do these tears come at night?"

Fans were quick to comment on her selfie, leaving encouraging messages. One fan said, "You look amazing hang in there." Another fan commented, "Hang in there, Miss Amy, divorce is tough I know I've been there but you got this!" A third shared, "Hey beautiful I hope you’re doing well."

Slaton has moved back to her $37,000 Kentucky home with her sons, the same house she once shared with her now-estranged husband Michael Halterman. According to The Sun, Slaton has been posting videos and pictures about her journey after Halterman filed for divorce. In a previous Tik Tok post she shared a video showcasing her strength and captioned the video, "A true queen turn her pain to power!" The TLC star's hair was colored a vibrant purple as she sat in the front seat of a car for the picture. A light filter covers the image giving her an airy glow and fake eyelashes. Slaton is seen wearing a light gray cardigan with a plunging black lace top underneath. Girl on Fire by Alicia Keys can be heard playing in the background of the video.

In March, Slaton's husband filed for divorce in Kentucky. The duo, who eloped in 2017 and had their ceremony later in 2019, share two sons together, Gage, 2, and Glenn, 9 months. Since the divorce, Slaton has been embracing "single motherhood." Earlier in April, Slaton took to TikTok to share a series of new photos set to Reba McEntire's I'm a Survivor. The lyrics of the song specifically state: "A single mom who works two jobs, who loves her kids and never stops, with gentle hands and a heart of a fighter, I'm a survivor." Slaton wrote alongside the upload, "Feeling myself."

Meanwhile, Slaton's ex-husband Michael Halterman, 40, was ordered by a Kentucky court to surrender his firearms until the open domestic violence case, filed against him by Slaton amid the ongoing divorce, has closed. It was reported that the Sheriff's office will store the firearm(s) until the "required hearing is held or the action is dismissed." Halterman is allowed to re-claim his firearm if the court does not pass a domestic violence order or any other restrictive order.