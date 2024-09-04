'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Detained at Zoo After Police Noticed ‘Suspicious Odor’ from Car

On Labour Day, police in Tennessee detained reality TV personality Amy Slaton Halterman at a zoo in connection with allegations of drug use and endangering children. The Crockett County Sheriff's Department confirmed Monday that Amy, co-star of TLC's 1000-lb Sisters, was charged with two charges of child endangerment, unlawful possession of Schedule VI, and illegal possession of Schedule I.

Amy Slaton of the ‘1,000-lb Sisters’ has been arrested on charges of drug possession & child endangerment at a zoo.



Upon arrival, deputies were reportedly overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest's vehicle. pic.twitter.com/dKTHgTelmy — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 3, 2024

The Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo is a drive-and-walk zoo, and deputies were called to the scene over news that a camel attacked a visitor. Upon arrival, authorities were alerted to what the sheriff's department described as 'suspicious odors' emanating from Slaton's car. A Facebook post from the Crockett County Sheriff's Office stated, "It was no ordinary Labor Day in Crockett County. Deputies were requested to respond to Safari Park where a guest allegedly was bitten by a camel. Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle."

After a thorough examination, Slaton was taken into custody and now faces charges of unlawful possession. Authorities allegedly discovered psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana in Slaton's vehicle, leading to her arrest. She also had two children in the vehicle at the time. Brian Scott Lovvorn, who was in the car with Slaton, was also taken into custody on the same allegations; the two were lodged in the Crockett County Jail.

This is going to ruin the tour. Amy Slaton arrested while beating bitten by a camel - What the hell? #1000poundsisters @TLC #AmySlatton #TLC pic.twitter.com/gQ4qsaaaVG — Karen the Coder- 2 Rescue Cats 🐈‍⬛ 🐈 (@TheUnKaren) September 3, 2024

As reported by KXAN Austin, Deputy Stephen Sutton of the Crockett County Sheriff's Office revealed, "Our officers’ concern (was) not only the possession of the illegal drugs, what we believe to be mushrooms. You got two children that are in the vehicle with you. Who’s under the influence? What exactly is going on?" While the Department of Human Services investigates, the children are being cared after by relatives, according to officials. As per the outlet, on Tuesday, after posting their $10,000 bail, Slaton and Lovvorn were seen leaving the Crockett County Jail hand in hand.

Gorl world is glitching, Amy Slaton got bitten by a camel before being arrested? What? https://t.co/GnFTYcD15E — Dark Boohbah (@DarkBoohbah) September 3, 2024

Furthermore, TMZ published photos of the TLC actress when she was lying on a stretcher. Surprisingly, it was none other than Slaton who was bitten by a camel at the zoo. The 36-year-old TLC star was spotted being helped into an ambulance by local emergency medical technicians as she clutched a cloth in one of her hands. As per the outlet, Slaton seemed disturbed the whole time. The publication was further informed by eyewitnesses that emergency medical technicians discovered her in the zoo's parking lot, with a shirt around her arm.

Additionally, Slaton has claimed that a camel bit her at the Tennessee Safari Park. However, one of the park's proprietors challenged her claim. According to Jon Conley, who spoke with TMZ, the TLC reality star was not bitten by one of the park's camels. From what Conley can tell, Slaton's wound was above the elbow and 'not indicative of a camel bite,' since there is no damaged tissue and the skin is filleted apart. The zoo has thousands of visitors annually, but no one has ever been bitten by a camel, according to Conley. He further claimed that no security video of the purported camel assault had been located by the zoo and that Slaton was unable to pinpoint exactly where in the park she was allegedly bit.