'1000-lb Sisters' Fans Ask Amy Slaton To Stop Using Filters and Accept Her ‘Real Beauty’ Post-Weight Loss

Fans have been encouraging 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton to reduce her use of filters on social media. Recently, she posted a TikTok video of herself sitting in a car, wearing a pink T-shirt featuring Barbie designs, and the video was accompanied by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice's latest single, Barbie World. However, viewers noticed that Amy's face appeared significantly altered in the clip, with exaggerated rosy cheeks, due to heavy filters.

In a recent video, Amy showcased the progress she has made in her weight loss journey, as she confidently pouted her lips at the camera, proudly displaying her slimmer cheeks. Amy appeared at ease as she settled into her seat and fastened the seatbelt securely over her shoulder.

Following her significant weight loss, many fans of TLC star Amy applauded her beauty. However, there were some who expressed the desire for her to showcase a more natural look in her online posts, reported The US Sun. One fan wrote, "You are very beautiful! Those filters take your beauty away!" while another admirer added, "You don't need all those filters! Stay true to yourself. Stay who you are." A third fan chimed in "Please, Amy, don't use your filters like your sister does. You are beautiful without putting fake pics up," while a fourth person wrote, "Keep your blue hair. It looks good. You don't need filters."

According to Page Six, Amy appears to be in good spirits despite any criticism she faces. She has achieved a significant weight loss of over 125 pounds. In the first season of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which aired in January 2020, Slaton weighed over 400 pounds. However, following gastric bypass surgery, she managed to shed an additional 136 pounds, bringing her current weight to 275 pounds.

While Amy's health has shown signs of improvement, her romantic life faced challenges. Amy and her estranged husband, Michael Halterman, 40, share two sons together - two-year-old Gage and nine-month-old Glenn. Recent reports from The US Sun revealed that Amy and Michael chose to cancel their scheduled court date for the divorce hearing at the beginning of June. Instead, it appears that the former couple has opted for a private resolution to their situation. According to a Kentucky court clerk, the hearing was canceled as Amy and Michael continued to work on finalizing their divorce in a confidential manner. The clerk further mentioned that the ex-spouses might potentially have private meetings with their respective attorneys to reach an agreement on their separation and the custody schedule.

According to Us Weekly, Michael has requested the court to issue a "civil restraining order" that would require both him and Amy to maintain a distance of 500 feet from each other at all times. He also requested that the order include a provision preventing either party from making any public statements or social media posts about the ongoing litigation or each other. Additionally, the request included staying 500 feet away from each other's residences. Amy and Michael initially eloped in 2017 and later had a formal wedding in 2019, which was documented in the TLC series. However, the couple's separation occurred less than a year after the birth of their youngest son, Glenn Allen, in July 2022.

