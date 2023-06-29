‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Fame Tammy Slaton Looks Skinnier Than Amy in New Pictures After 300-Lb Weight Loss

Fans of 1000-Lb Sisters expressed their immense pride in Tammy Slaton when she posted a rare full-body mirror selfie on Instagram on Tuesday. Several fans even speculated that Tammy appeared to be thinner than her sister Amy Slaton.

In her most recent photo, the 36-year-old flaunted her recent weight loss by donning a white, floor-length dress adorned with floral prints and spaghetti straps. After undergoing weight loss surgery in 2022, fans eagerly flooded the comments section to shower the TLC personality with praise for her remarkable progress in her ongoing health journey.

Also Read: Amy Slaton of '1000-LB. Sisters' Slammed for Turning $37K Kentucky Home into a Dump Filled With Trash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

“Amazing transformation! I always knew you could do it, Tammy! TAMMY FTW!!” one fan wrote in the comments. “Love the picture hun, that dress looks great on you,” another added. "So proud of you. I had a [Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass] in May 2022. I’ve lost 150 pounds, Just like you my weight almost killed me a few times. Your strength has inspired & given me so much hope. Love you girl!" another user wrote.

"Where did Tammy go? You look incredible!" one admirer added, while another said, "Gorgeous the best is yet to come for you, Tammy!" "You have all the queen's in your court cheering you on," a fan wrote. "Keep up the good work queen." Vanessa Cross, star of TLC's 1000-Lb Best Friends, who herself underwent weight loss surgery recently, expressed her thoughts by writing, "You look amazing!!!! I’m so proud of you !!! It was not easy trust me I know but you did it!!!"

Image Source: YouTube | TLC

Also Read: '1000-LB. Sisters’ Stars Tammy and Amy Slaton Show off Slim New Look in Bizarre Doll Video

In January 2020, Amy, 35, and her older sister Tammy, 36, initiated their weight loss journey on the reality television show 1000-Lb Sisters. It seems that the outcome favored the underdog. At the beginning of the show, Amy's weight exceeded 400 pounds, while Tammy's highest weight surpassed 700 pounds. In the first season, the younger sister successfully underwent weight loss surgery. Following the procedure, Amy experienced two pregnancies, and her weight loss seemed to reach a plateau. Due to her food addiction and mental health challenges, Tammy had to wait until the fourth season to receive her surgery.

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

Also Read: '1000-lb Sisters' Star Amy Slaton Slammed for Smoking After Drastic Weight Loss: "Amy Needs To Stop"

According to The U.S. Sun, there is speculation among fans that Tammy may be thinner than her sister. In a Reddit, while discussing the two sisters, one person wrote, "I mean, I don't know how much she weighs, but Amy looks stalled while Tammy is starting to look even smaller. What do y'all think? Also, I didn't realize how short Tammy is. She's tiny."

Numerous fans on the 1000-Lb Sisters subreddit eagerly joined the conversation, expressing their thoughts on the weight loss journey of the TLC sisters. "Amy only started losing weight again once Tammy got her surgery. I think she always told herself she was all right as long as she was smaller than Tammy. Once Tammy started losing, she got busy," a user said, while another wrote, "Tammy is still larger than Amy. But Tammy has lost WAY more than Amy." A third person chimed in, "I think Tammy has a different, more even weight distribution. Amy is very belly-centric which makes her look bigger, but Tammy overall has more fat and mass on her."

More from Inquisitr

'1000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton Criticized For Feeding Her Kids "Unhealthy" Lunch

'1000-Lb. Sisters’ Chris Combs Honors "Single Parents" On Father's Day In Midst Of Amy Slaton’s Divorce