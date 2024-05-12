1000-Lb Sisters: 12 Ways Losing 400 Pounds Has Changed Tammy Slaton’s Life

Tammy’s Newfound Independence

A recent set of fresh Instagram pictures showed Tammy Slaton looking significantly thinner. Tammy has shed more than half of her starting weight since the 2020 launch of her show. She now weighs 285 pounds after having bariatric surgery in July 2022 and enrolling in a 14-month weight reduction rehabilitation program. Tammy had trouble moving at first and had to use a wheelchair or walker. She can now, however, walk about alone and breathes without the need of an oxygen tube. The reality star has completely changed in terms of looks, way of living, and even mental condition. Discover 12 ways Tammy's life has improved after she lost weight by reading on.

1. Tammy Was Spotted in a Bathing Suit

When Tammy wore a size 8XL, she never would have worn the swimming suit with the mermaid pattern that she was seen sporting in one of her posts recently. Tammy and her friend Haley Michelle recently relaxed by the pool. Michelle posted a picture of Tammy looking amazing in a swimming suit on Instagram. Tammy also flaunted her shape in a navy-blue suit that knotted in the front and was adorned with glittering, metallic details. The 37-year-old grinned broadly at Haley, who was sitting next to her in a frilly black-and-white one-piece swimsuit, as she dipped her feet into the water.

2. Tammy Is Free To Travel

The reality star was seen this year on her first flight, and Misty and Amanda, her siblings, were there to share in the memorable occasion. As reported by EOnline, Tammy noted, "When I actually got on the plane and sat down and was comfortable. I was kind of surprised that I didn't need both seats that we paid for. I was cool until we actually started lifting off. My family forgot to mention some stuff about the plane ride. The turbulence was really bad. Once I was able to compare to things I've already done, like riding in a car or going over train tracks, I was golden."

3. Tammy Can Actually Dance Around

The reality star danced to Pharrell Williams' popular song "Happy" in a video she shared in March on TikTok. The 37-year-old was heard singing and dancing to the song in the video, informing her fans, "Me just living my best life lol I’m being stupid. Just wanted to share a laugh with y’all." One more clip had the caption, "I know I can’t dance. I’m just having fun again sharing a smile. I hope everybody has a great day." The reality actress got a ton of positive feedback below the video, praising her appearance while going through a major weight reduction journey.

4. Tammy Is Being Social

Tammy often bemoaned not having actual friends before starting her weight-loss quest. Tammy's only acquaintances were online since she was often stranded at home, and she even felt excluded from family gatherings. The 1000-lb Sisters star has been able to get out more and interact with people in real life now that she can leave her home without a wheelchair, walker, specialized vehicle, or oxygen tank. Tammy's pal Haley showed off on Instagram in April 2024 how much better her life has been since she lost weight with pictures and videos from their most recent ladies' vacation.

5. Tammy May Now Try Out Several Looks

Being overweight not only made Tammy less mobile, but it also drastically limited her choices for clothing. There are lessoptions available in bigger sizes, but Tammy was able to downsize from a size 8XL to a 2XL following bariatric surgery. Tammy recently posted a photo of herself with her friend Haley Michelle in which she is seen wearing an elegant black dress that falls off the shoulder, emphasizing the considerable progress she has achieved in her weight reduction quest. Tammy accessorized her outfit for the picture shoot with a lengthy necklace, purple butterfly clips in her hair, and spectacles to draw attention to her eyes.

6. No Oxygen Tube Is Necessary for Tammy

Sadly, Tammy stopped breathing and was taken to the hospital as 1000-lb Sisters season 3 came to a close. Season two saw Tammy Slaton get ill with COVID-19 and begin to have respiratory problems. Tammy overcame the infection, but she still needed an oxygen tube to breath. Her lungs were too little to inflate enough on their own, given the weight of her chest. Tammy was even more immobilized and a prisoner of her own body by having to tote around an oxygen tank. Until Tammy dropped enough weight to no longer need the oxygen tank, her bariatric doctors declined to carry out the procedure.

7. Tammy Is Capable of Riding a Regular Car

Tammy had trouble riding in a regular automobile during the first three seasons of 1000-lb Sisters. The only times Tammy left the home were when she had to be driven around in the back of a minivan with the middle seats removed so she could sit on the ground. Tammy shared an Instagram interview in December 2023 in which she spoke about some of the changes in her life after shedding the pounds. She spoke about how great it is to be able to sit in a regular vehicle seat without a belt extender in addition to the fact that she no longer needs oxygen or a wheelchair.

8. Tammy Got Hitched in Rehab

The reality star used to date guys she met in BBW chat forums. These were males who had fetishes for very obese women; BBW stands for Big Beautiful Women. Tammy at last found a wonderful man in season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters. After falling in love, Tammy and Caleb were wed. Caleb didn't stop Tammy from losing weight, as her previous lovers had. Unfortunately, only six months after the pair were married in 2023, 41-year-old Caleb passed away from difficulties brought on by his obesity. Tammy was widowed and alone once again at the end of 1000-lb Sisters season 5.

9. Tammy Has Stopped Using Her Walker

Tammy used a wheelchair, but she also used a walker. It's difficult for her to stay balanced at her stature. Tammy, who was unable to stand up for herself, ran the risk of falling with every step. Tammy used her walker even after she no longer needed it for a considerable amount of time after abandoning the wheelchair due to her fear of falling. Eventually, after losing weight, Tammy felt confident enough to bid the walker farewell. As reported by People, the reality star had a ladies' night out in April of last year with her pals and sister Amy Slaton, who shared pictures from the event on Instagram. Fans were thrilled to see Tammy standing independently for the first time since she lost the weight, and many of them left supportive remarks.

10. Tammy's Family Relationship Seen Improvement

The way Tammy handled her family—especially her sister Amy Slaton—has been a topic of considerable debate since she used to snap at people when she was upset. Although it was also evident in season 4 of 1000-lb Sisters, this propensity has significantly subsided following Tammy's weight reduction operation. She hasn't loved her time in rehab to lose weight, but it seems that the improvements she made have bettered her mood than she could have predicted. Tammy's weight reduction and mental health have improved remarkably, and hopefully they will keep improving.

11. Tammy Has a Pet

Prior to reducing weight, Tammy required assistance with simple, daily chores. Her need for care would have prevented her from owning a pet. Having realised she can look for herself, she has made the decision to look after someone else. Tammy posted a TikTok video in April 2024 introducing her new pal, Chocolate, a pregnant black cat. Tammy reported that since then, Chocolate has given birth and that both Mama and the babies are doing well. The reality star will need her mobility back to keep up with the lovely litter of kittens, so it's a good thing.

12. Tammy Is Not Using a Wheelchair Anymore

Tammy was permanently attached to a wheelchair when she initially made her reality television debut. Because of her bulk, she was even unable to stand for extended lengths. That much weight put a burden on her body, and she was in excruciating agony all the time, making movement difficult. Tammy needed to be pushed around a lot and often required her brother Chris Combs or her brother-in-law Michael Halterman to help. Last year her sister Amy shared a series of pictures where Tammy had on identical black jeans and shoes, along with a black long-sleeve blouse with a skeleton on the front. She stood without her wheelchair in view in the pictures, grinning with other pals and posing with her sister Amy.