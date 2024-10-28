‘1000-Lb Best Friends’ Star Vannessa Cross Reveals Ashley and Meghan's Hypocrisy Over a Major Issue

The drama on TLC's 1000-lb Best Friends hit a boiling point when Vannessa Cross exposed her co-stars, Ashley Sutton and Meghan Crumpler, for harboring dark secrets about their friendships and behaviors regarding weight loss. The revelation on the season premiere stirred up intense emotions, as Cross highlighted what she saw as hypocrisy in their supposed support for body positivity and weight loss.

Interestingly, while both women have positioned themselves as supportive allies in the group, Cross felt as if she noticed inconsistencies in Sutton and Crumpler's behaviors. Behind closed doors, they apparently made snide remarks about others’ weight struggles. As such, what started as a well-meaning friendship quickly took a turn when Cross began to feel sidelined by her friends, especially after her own prominent weight loss success.

This shift in dynamics strained their 30-year friendship, with Cross feeling ousted as Sutton and Crumpler grew closer. The breaking point reportedly came when Cross invited Sutton and Crumpler for lunch to clear the air. However, what should have been an honest conversation turned into a heated confrontation. Crumpler, in particular, escalated the situation by stating, “Had it not been for me, you [Cross] wouldn't even be here.” Suffice it to say that the rift was undeniable, and Cross’s criticism exposed deeper issues in their friendship, making viewers question the authenticity of Sutton and Crumpler’s intentions.

While the explosive drama unfolded, Cross’s weight loss story stood as an inspiring contrast. Cross, who once weighed over 500 lbs, embarked on a health journey that led to her losing more than 273 lbs. Her transformation was not just physical but also deeply emotional and mental. In fact, she credited much of her success to shifting her mindset before making changes to her diet and exercise routine.

Vannessa Cross smiling in a photo uploaded on her social media. (Image Source: @vannessa_1kbestfriends/Instagram)

Cross revealed, "When I first started, I threw everything I knew about weight loss out the window and I picked up an addiction book. I started reading through the 12 steps and things of that nature. And instead of it being drugs or alcohol, fried foods, bread, anything that was considered bad, food was my drug."

Damn, Vanessa from 1000 best friends has lost over 230lbs, n had skin surgery she's looking so good!#1000lbbestfriends pic.twitter.com/GvO0oC4VHM — 🥀Kelly🥀 (@1472Kelly) October 22, 2024

As per Today, Cross’s first step toward weight loss wasn’t diving into strict dieting or intense workouts. Instead, she started small—by just walking. Over time, her physical fitness improved, and she incorporated more exercises, eventually working her way up to a 30-minute stair-climbing routine. She also made major changes to her diet, cutting out addictive comfort foods like fried chicken and pastries. As she progressed, Cross found healthier ways to enjoy her favorite dishes.

Cross remarked, "Mentally in my head, I’m still 400 pounds. I still back up when I walk around counters, I still get further away from people when I’m walking in a line at a grocery store. I have found myself turned sideways to move the belly out of the way, and it’s not there." Now weighing around 175 lbs, Vannessa has maintained her weight for over two years. Her incredible transformation also included skin removal surgery, an emotional milestone that marked how far she had come.