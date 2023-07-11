North West Zooms About On A Jet Ski In Idaho With Thrilled Mom Kim Kardashian Holding On At The Back

Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, were recently spotted enjoying a fun-filled vacation in Idaho. Exclusive photos obtained by The US Sun captured the mother-daughter duo spending quality time together at a lake on July 2. Kim, 42, and North, 10, walked hand in hand as they approached jet skis for a thrilling adventure.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevork Djansezian

North looked stylish in a white Christian Dior one-piece swimsuit, with half of her braided hair styled in a ponytail and the rest flowing over her shoulders. Kim, on the other hand, sported a navy blue zip-up Skims vest and matching high-waisted swim shorts, complemented by her hair styled in two braids. After donning their red and white life jackets, they hopped onto a blue jet ski, with North taking the driver's seat while Kim held on behind.

Confirming Kim's affinity for the location, The US Sun revealed that Kim and her family travel almost every year to Idaho to celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

The outlet also reported that she owns a luxurious property in Harrison. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom estate, purchased in November 2020, offers breathtaking lake views and includes amenities like a two-car garage and a separate golf cart garage. The 4,544 sqft custom-built home features an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area that leads to an oversized deck, perfect for entertaining guests. The property also boasts a large wine cellar in the daylight basement and an outdoor patio with a spa and lush lawn.

Last year, Kim went all out for North's ninth birthday celebration in Idaho. The star organized a luxury glamping getaway, flying her daughter and her friends to the destination via her private jet worth $150 million. The birthday adventure included camping, hiking, ziplining, and water activities on the lake. Kim documented the memorable occasion on her Instagram Stories, sharing photos and videos of the unique bash.

Idaho has become a popular vacation spot for celebrities, with Justin and Hailey Bieber also reportedly owning property overlooking Lake Coeur d'Alene. The tranquil environment allows high-profile individuals like Kim and her family to unwind and enjoy nature without constant media attention. "Kim, her mom Kris, and the siblings love coming out to Idaho, it's a place they can let their hair down, not worry about being photographed, and enjoy nature. The rumors circulate around town fairly quickly when they are here, but nobody bothers them as there are often a lot of high-profile people vacationing here," the US Sun reports citing a source.

Kim Kardashian, known for her successful ventures in various industries, including fashion and beauty, continues to prioritize spending quality time with her children. Kim Is a devoted mother to North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West. She loves creating unforgettable experiences and adventures for her kids, ensuring their childhoods are filled with excitement and joy.

