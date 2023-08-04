10 Strange Things Concertgoers Have Thrown at Harry Styles and Other Artists During Live Performances

Weird Things Fans Have Thrown at Artists

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis

Fans come together at concerts to celebrate the music and talent of their favorite musicians, and concerts are intended to be thrilling experiences. Unfortunately, some people ruin these happy events by acting disruptively. One of the recent trends at concerts has been fans throwing things at the performers on stage. Among the strange things thrown by fans, some include bras, chicken, and soft toys—either to attract the performers' attention or express appreciation. These can become seriously risky to both the performers and the audience. Artists often worry about dodging unforeseen objects that could hurt while doing their job performing on stage. Throwing things at artists frequently goes beyond innocent fan interaction to blatant impolite and disrespectful behavior. Here is a glimpse into some of the most inappropriate, peculiar, and utterly bewildering objects at artists while they were passionately giving their all on stage.

1. Harry Styles - Tampons

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

In 2012, fans threw tampons at Harry Styles during a live concert. This uncommon act's ambiguous message was a little confusing. The attempt to capture Harry's heart by utilizing feminine hygiene products failed since Styles remained unaffected, per Ranker. Recently, Styles suffered a similar incident when he was smacked in the face by a tampon while performing on stage during a Love on Tour show in Vienna. The singer was walking around the stage when something abruptly struck him in the eyes, as shown in a social media video. Styles was visibly in discomfort, clutching his eyes in response to the impact. The Grammy winner kept his eyes closed and left the stage to look into the issue after a short while.

2. Alice Cooper - Chicken

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

A historical moment became famous at the 1969 Toronto Peace Festival, where a legend was created. People may have heard the shocking story about Alice Cooper allegedly killing a chicken on stage, but Cooper has debunked the myth. "While we were on, somebody from the audience threw a chicken on stage. I'm from Detroit, I'm not a farm kid. I figured a chicken had wings, it'll fly away. So I took the chicken and threw it and it didn't fly. It went into the audience. Blood everywhere."

3. Kanye West - Coin

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

Kanye West encountered an unexpected interruption during a concert in Dublin when a coin was tossed onto the stage, even though it didn't even touch him. "I ain't trying to make no excuses but, some motherf--ker threw a f--in' coin up here and it like threw me all the way off. Don't throw any hard shit up here while I'm performing, seriously. You f--ked it up for everybody. I was having a perfect show, flawless victory." West said as he abruptly stopped the show, per HuffPost.

4. Cher Lloyd - Urine Bottles

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave J Hogan

Cher Lloyd experienced a traumatic occurrence while performing at the V festival more than ten years ago. Unruly crowd members assaulted the 19-year-old singer with urine-filled bottles, forcing her to leave the stage early. She conveyed her dissatisfaction and begged the crowd to halt the upsetting behavior while sobbing, per Guardian. Cher was forced to end her performance since the attack persisted despite her pleas. Disappointed with the experience, she afterward thanked her encouraging followers on Twitter, stating, "Thank you so much for all the nice messages, shame that a couple of people had to ruin it, Tomorrow is another day."

5. Akon - Can

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Akon experienced an unexpected event in 2007 while performing in upstate New York when a fan threw a can at him. The rapper decided to take advantage of the chance to teach a lesson rather than brush it off. A 15-year-old attendee quickly rose from the crowd as he invited the can-tosser onto the platform. But as Akon suddenly carried him over his shoulder and threw him off the stage, his excitement soon gave way to shock. Akon had to pay a $350 fine and perform 65 hours of community service as a result of the event.

6. Pink - Ashes

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Pink was shocked when a concertgoer threw a pouch holding her mother's ashes on stage at a recent performance in London's BST Hyde Park. She was startled and asked what was in the pouch with the fan before expressing uncertainty about the gesture. In shock, Pink paused before telling the fan, "This is your mom? I don't know how I feel about this," according to USA Today. Pink later remarked that it was the first time in her career that something of that nature happened.

7. Lady Gaga - Teddy Bear

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Superstar Lady Gaga handled a strange situation on stage during her live concert in Toronto with steadfast composure. When a teddy bear was thrown her way while she was entertaining the crowd at the Rogers Centre in Canada, the 39-year-old singer had to move swiftly. The incident was caught on tape by an audience member who was sitting close to the stage. It showed Gaga singing into the microphone with extreme concentration while the stuffed animal sped up toward her. The talented performer quickly swung to the side, expertly escaping the falling object without skipping a beat in her performance, displaying her amazing quickness.

8. Lil Nas - Sex Toy

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal

Lil Nas X, a 24-year-old rapper, received an unusual gift from a fan after his performance at the European Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden. The Call Me By Your Name performer was startled when an audience member threw a sex toy at him while he enthusiastically played his hit song Panini. Lil Nas X's amusing moment of pausing when he observed the object landing at his feet was caught on camera and has been making the rounds on Twitter. The music briefly stopped as the rapper playfully jumped back, startled by the sudden gesture. Lil Nas X kept his composure and moved closer to the gift, looking through the crowd to try to spot the passionate fan who had made the unusual offering, per People.

9. Baby Rexha - Smartphone

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Polk

A fan's phone that smacked pop artist Bebe Rexha in the head during her New York performance caused her some serious injury. The unexpected projectile struck the side of the head as she was doing her act, causing her to fall to her knees in agony. The star's hands were put to her face as she was led off the stage by event attendees. The event was caught on camera and posted online, showcasing the frightening moment when security removed a man from the crowd while shocked bystanders yelled that it was an attack. An unsettling event later, the New York Police confirmed that a concertgoer, 27, had been charged with assault, per BBC.

10. Ozzy Osbourne - Live Bat

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Ozzy Osbourne biting the head off a bat caused controversy in the metal community more than 40 years ago. On January 20, 1982, during his Diary of a Madman tour, this incident took place at what is now the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines, Iowa's Veterans Memorial Auditorium. Ozzy Osbourne has frequently retold his version of events. He recounts that, to his amazement, what he initially believed to be a fake rubber bat that a fan had thrown onto the platform turned out to be a real bat. He states that when he bit down on the bat's neck, he felt the bat twitch in his mouth as he learned the truth, per Loud Wire.

