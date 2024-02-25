10 Unfortunate Rumors About Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s Relationship

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been dogged with rumors their whole relationship

In 2010, Jessica Biel spoke about what it's like to fall in love, saying, "It hurts so good." However, she would be drowning in tears and have nothing positive to hold onto if all of the rumors that have been spread about her connection with Justin Timberlake were accurate. Since they began dating in 2007, stories about Biel and Timberlake's relationship issues have plagued them. When the couple split up in 2011, tabloids and celebrity blogs that had forecasted the pair's demise reached pay dirt. However, Timberlake and Biel reignited their romance quite soon, which meant that the media would continue to bash them mercilessly. Biel seems to think that her marriage was worth the intense media scrutiny as of 2022. "We've had our ups and downs like everybody and I'm just really proud of it," she told Access.

1. When Biel got jealous of Timberlake working with Cameron Diaz

Before Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel fell in love, Timberlake had dated Cameron Diaz. According to some reports, Diaz found it difficult to move on from her ex. Later, as Timberlake and Diaz were filming the raucous comedy "Bad Teacher" in 2010, things got really bad. According to a cover article by Us Weekly about the ex-couples collaborating, Biel was not happy with her spouse at the time. "[Timberlake] tortured Jess by taking this role. ... The truth is, I don't know if they can survive this." a source revealed.

2. When Biel got cozy with her ex, Chris Evans

Biel allegedly cheated on her spouse with an ex, Chris Evans, a.k.a. Captain America, according to a report published in Star magazine (via Celebitchy). Biel had not been separated from Evans for very long when she began seeing Timberlake; the two had dated for five years before splitting up in 2006. The ex-couples were at a friend's wedding celebration. One alleged eyewitness said, "They were holding hands and cuddling all night — even trading little kisses!" Probably, Biel and Timberlake weren't dating exclusively because, as Celebitchy pointed out, they hadn't made their relationship public at the time.

3. When Timberlake allegedly cheated on Rihanna

There were rumors that Justin Timberlake and Rihanna, who had previously worked together on Rehab, were working together again in 2009. A Star magazine article claims that Timberlake kept in close communication with RiRi and informed her that he and Biel were no longer together. The National Enquirer was informed by a source that Rihanna had personally contacted Biel to check on her. "Rihanna has been cheated on in the past, and one thing she would never do is take another woman's guy," said the insider.

4. Lindsay Lohan accused Timberlake of cheating

Lindsay Lohan erased anything suspicious from a tweet in 2009. She said on Twitter, "Where's jb cheater?" The "JB" in the tweet appeared to have been Jessica Biel, who was not with Timberlake when he was seen having fun at Avenue, a nightclub in New York City, where Lohan was also seen. Lohan tweeted again after that, this time asking, "Why do people cheat?" Page Six was informed by an eyewitness that Lohan first wrote the tweets out of resentment that Timberlake had rejected her attempts to dance with him. Timberlake later flirted with a different clubgoer, which may have been the catalyst for Lohan's allegation of adultery.

5. Timberlake was rumored to have cheated on Olivia Munn

Us Weekly revealed in 2010 that Olivia Munn and Justin Timberlake were romantically together. The two originally connected at a live chat session that Munn sponsored to promote Timberlake's film The Social Network. According to reports, Timberlake told Munn—something he told other individuals, too—that he and Jessica Biel were no longer together. Munn allegedly gave Timberlake her phone number and invited him to her hotel in New York City the day following the event, according to a source. Their three-day affair was reported by the magazine, and an insider said they "had amazing sex."

6. Timberlake's Mila Kunis situation

It's possible that Timberlake damaged his chances with Kunis by making advances on her during the filming of the picture. He was still with Biel at that point. "Mila knew he had a girlfriend and made it clear it wasn't going to happen," the insider told Hollywood Life. According to a second insider, Timberlake wasn't Kunis' kind of person. Other publications said they were flirting. "Justin is very interested in Mila," said an E! News source in March 2011. "They've been flirting, but so far nothing has happened."

7. Timberlake and Biel's engagement ring rumors

A 2012 National Enquirer story claimed that Justin Timberlake only asked Jessica Biel to marry him because he thought she would reject him if he didn't show her how committed he was to her with some expensive jewelry. "He told friends that he has no intention of rushing down the aisle and he only went through with the engagement to get Jessica off his back," a source said.

8. Britney Spears allegedly tried to win Justin Timberlake back

The U.S. Sun claims that Britney Spears made many attempts to get back in touch with Timberlake following his marriage to Jessica Biel, but he wasn't at ease talking about that period of his past. "He wouldn't disrespect Jessica by building a close bond back up with a serious ex," a source stated. "So Britney had to back off and accept he'd fully moved on."

9. The baby bickering rumors

The National Enquirer revealed in 2011 that Biel had given up birth control so she could stay hitched to Timberlake forever. One of the tabloid's sources said, "She's also telling her friends that she can't wait to get pregnant." However, a 2013 Radar article said that Biel had reluctantly consented to postpone becoming pregnant due to Timberlake's hectic schedule."He's told her he wants to be a hands-on father, and that won't be possible with everything he's got on at the moment," a source said.

10. The Scarlett Johansson rumors

Scarlett Johansson, the actress of Justin Timberlake's What Goes Around... Comes Around music video, was reportedly observed flirting with Timberlake a month after the two were initially romantically linked in January 2007. At a Super Bowl weekend party, according to an eyewitness who spoke with Page Six, the duo spent a lot of time together. The insider revealed, "Scarlett came up, leaned into him, and did a sexy, little dance, grinding into his body."