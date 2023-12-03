Hosts vs. Guests on The View

It's no secret the all-women panel of The View is opinionated, strong, and never the one to accept defeat. They are skilled, educated, and well-informed to debate anyone who shows up on their talk show. As a result, they have often locked horns among themselves and also with the guests. The disagreements sometimes escalated into verbal spats, while other times, the hosts gave them the cold shoulder. So, here is our list of 10 moments when the hosts lost it.

1. Whoopi Goldberg on Kate Gosselin

Whoopi Goldberg had a dispute with Kate Gosselin. "You could have gone to jail," said Goldberg when Gosselin revealed she didn't like the babysitter Jon picked for the kids. So she forcefully went in, and the police got involved. However, Goldberg disagreed, "When you go into a custody thing with someone, you have your specific time… and you're not supposed to walk on [that]," per CBS News. "And, I'm sorry, that's the law," Goldberg slammed the 48-year-old reality TV personality.

2. Joy Behar and Sarah Huckabee Sanders

The View moderator Joy Behar decided to confront then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on the hot topic of Donald Trump. Both parties were discussing some of Trump's inflamed words about other people. The talk show's ladies asked about The Atlantic's article, and Sanders got defensive, "That's not who this president is, and that's not how he feels about the men and women who serve in our military." Behar interrupted, "Sarah, it's only an hour show," per Decider.

3. Whoopi Goldberg and Jeanine Pirro

It was all good between Whoopi Goldberg and Jeanine Pirro until the staunch Donald trump supporter Fox News reporter said Goldberg suffers from "Trump derangement syndrome." The comedian didn't take her words easy and fired back at Pirro, "Get the fuck out of the building." Talking about her clash with Goldberg, Pirro said, "I was cursed at, and I and my team were thrown out of the building," reported HuffPost. However, she clarified, "Nobody needs to feel sorry for me."

4. Joy Behar and Omarosa Manigault Newman

The View moderator Joy Behar and Omarosa Manigault Newman clashed over Donald Trump. In 2017, Newman went into the view who was a staunch Trump supporter and worked in the white house. Behar has been vocal about her dislike for Trump. So, things got heated up when Behar said Trump should apologize to everyone he insulted- like veterans and the disabled. Newman returned in 2018, and Behar taunted, "He coached you before you came on the show last time."

5. Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg on Bill O'Reilly

The show's co-hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg walked off the stage after Bill O'Reilly commented on constructing a mosque close to the site of the World Trade Center. The hateful remark by O'Reilly offended the hosts of the talk show as he said, "It's inappropriate because a lot of the 9/11 families who I know say, 'Look, I don't want that." Behar said, "This is America." But he continued to demean Muslims, which prompted them to leave.

6. Everyone vs. Donald Trump

Before becoming the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump had been a vocal critic of former POTUS Barack Obama. He often questioned Obama's citizenship and his birthplace, per CNN. So, when the politician appeared on The View, he brought up the same topic, demanding to see his birth certificate. The all-women panel of the talk show got offended and began debating. Whoopi Goldberg interrupted and ended the debate by calling it "the biggest pile of dog mess."

7. Barbara Walters and Whoopi Goldberg on Glenn Beck

Whoopi Goldberg has had a record of heated arguments on The View with guests or her co-panelists. However, one time, co-host Barbara Walters also joined hands with Goldberg to roast then-Fox News political commentator Glenn Beck. Although he admitted he was nervous about being on the show, the ladies didn't spare him. In his 2009 appearance, Goldberg told him right away she was upset with him. Secondly, Walters and Goldberg claimed Beck blatantly lied about their first meeting with him.

8. Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin is a comedian whose cut-throat humor can easily offend anyone. So when Elisabeth Hasselbeck appeared on the show to promote the new season of her show, "My Life on the D List, per Page Six. For a good 12 minutes, Hasselbeck kept her mouth shut. However, she finally asked Griffin, "You've said things about people here that are A) untrue and B) not funny, so do you ever feel uncomfortable coming here?" Griffin said, "This is what I live for."

9. Everyone vs. NeNe Leakes

One time, Nene Leakes appeared on The View, and, it didn't go well with her. Although there wasn't any apparent fight or verbal spat between the hosts and the guest, there was some shade being thrown at her. The TV personality came to promote her Broadway role, but the conversation somehow turned distasteful. Leakes took to Twitter and referred to the women panelists as judgemental "mean girls." She slammed them, "They did not have nice manners," per E! News.

10. Whoopi Goldberg and Ann Coulter

Ann Coulter, a conservative media pundit, took her opinionated self to The View, and it didn't go well with the show's host, Whoopi Goldberg. Coulter ruffled Goldberg's feathers as she promoted her book Mugged, where she wrote how white guilt got African-Americans lighter prison sentences or none at all, starting from the O.J. Simpson case. This infuriated Goldberg, and she cut Coulter off, "Well, tell me what you know about being black. Your facts are a little shaky," reported HuffPost.

