10 Times Kim Kardashian Tore Her Sisters Into Pieces with Her Savage Attitude on 'KUWTK'

Here's looking at Kim Kardashian and her savage replies...

The reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians has loads of drama. Fans have witnessed physical fights to wild sibling rivalry over the 20 seasons of its run, and it turned bad and worse in some extreme conditions. However, today, we will discuss Kim Kardashian, who did what she liked by hook or crook. The ambitious entrepreneur didn't let anyone get in her way to success, including her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, or Kendall. Here are her most savage sibling moments on KUWTK.

1. Kourtney is 'least interesting to look at'

The season 15 premiere witnessed a sassy yet nasty side of Kim. The family was preparing for their annual Christmas card shoot, and major drama unfolded. The POOSH founder, Kourtney, interrupted Kim, saying her "schedule wouldn't fit the shoot date." The SKIMS mogul snapped, "I need Kourtney to not be so f—ing annoying with a stick up her a— like she f—ing runs this s—, because she doesn't," adding, "She's the least exciting to look at." Naturally, fans were abuzz and couldn't help but talk about this mean diss on social media.

2. When Kim called out Kourtney for not having a business

The viewers of the reality show would agree when we say Kim just didn't stop there. The sisters often lock horns, and it's something fans have often dissected in detail. After the argument, Kourtney left the room, and while she exited, the billionaire shot her another shot. Kim yelled at her elder sister, "Maybe if you had a f—ing business that you were passionate about, but you don't." The Lemme founder's arch-sibling rival Kim finally shouted, "So don't even act like you know what I'm talking about."

3. Khloe's outfits make Kim 'cringe'

The fashion mogul has shared her not-so-pleasant opinion on her younger sister Khloe's sense of style quite a few times. Although the 39-year-old has her own successful denim clothing brand called Good American, glam queen Kim rejected the mother-of-two's outfits. "I always cringe when I look at Khloé in outfits," Kim said in season 14 of the reality show. She continued criticizing Khloe's wardrobe, "You know what, she's so trendy, and I used to be that way, but she is like that on steroids."

4. When Kim was 'disgusted' by her sisters' outfits in Japan

The sisters planned a trip to Japan together, and they had a Yeezy campaign debuting in the reality show's season 7. And as expected, no shoot in the Kardashian family can go without the drama. Kim, a.k .a. her siblings' fashion critic, said she felt utterly 'disgusted' by her siblings' outfits. She said, "I can't even eat dinner because I'm so disgusted with my sisters' crazy outfits that completely don't go with my look," adding, "Like, I can't take it. My sisters look so crazy."

5. Kim called Kourtney a 'f*****g clown' in the same trip

During the same Japan trip, Kim seemed so annoyed by her siblings, especially Kourtney, that she insulted them consistently. The SKIMS mogul said, "You guys, you look like f—ing clowns. I'm not f—ing kidding. This is not a tourist thing where it's like, Halloween, dress up like a f—ing Japanese geisha, unless we're at a geisha house." When Kourtney praised her outfit, saying it was "fun for Japan," Kim thought Kourtney looked "like a f—ing grandma, 100 percent."

6. Kim called out Khloe for 'talking s**t' about her then-fiance, Kris Humphries

Khloe has been vocal on the show about her dislike for her sister Kim's then-fiance, Kris Humphries. The Good American founder expressed her displeasure when the SKIMS mogul found out Khloe's been saying things like "they were getting married too soon" in season 6. Khloe even went as far as to point out, "He's disrespectful to me and to Mom and Kourtney." But Kim confronted her instead, saying, "If you're all talking s— behind my back, there's no reason why any of you should be at my wedding."

7. When Kim said she 'bought Kourtney a f—ing career'

As you must have noticed by now, Kim and Kourtney are two sisters who seem to hardly get along on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In one of the episodes, Kim not only dragged her elder sister but also her ex-husband, Scott Disick. Kim went on to say, "I've done so much for you. And for Scott [Disick] to call me and say, 'You should buy her a pair of shoes to put her character in the game. I said to Scott, 'I'm not buying her a f—ing pair of shoes; I bought her a f—ing career."

8. When Kim said Khloe 'snaps' and gets nasty

In season 14 of the reality show The Kardashians, Khloe got annoyed with her sister Kim for not believing her story of one of their friends being drunk and pleasuring themselves on camera, as per People. In the segment, an irritated Khloe asked Kim, "Why can't you just believe my story? You piss me off because you never believe me." After Kourtney confirmed the authenticity of the story, Kim said to Khloe, "You’re so easy to piss off." Moreover, after their fight, Khloe approaches Kim to patch up, but the SKIMS mogul says, "You just, like, snap for no reason. It's just crazy how you snap, and it's not even valid."

9. Kim once called Khloe 'a big bully'

The Kardashian clan once traveled to Costa Rica together during season 13 of the reality show. Things got heated up between Khloe and Kim when the Good American founder pointed out the family isn't really hanging out on vacation. However, Kim quickly defended her stance and said that she 'was afraid of the whitewater rafting, that's why she didn't hang out.' "You're the negative one, just saying how awful we are," adding, "You're like a big bully that bullies all of us!"

10. Kim lost it when Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe

At the time, when Kim and the rest of the clan found out that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloe, she was very clearly seen fuming with anger. In a clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashian's mid-season trailer, the SKIMS mogul was heard saying, "They have another video of him." She was scrolling through her phone, looking for more evidence against Thompson, who cheated on Khloe when she gave birth to True. "Unfollowed, I hate him. Sorry, not sorry," declared Kim.

