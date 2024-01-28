10 Popular Celebs Whose Names You Didn’t Realize You Were Mispronouncing

Here Are 10 Celebrities Whose Names Everyone Mispronounces Often

Celebrities in the A-list category have carved out significant niches in the entertainment world. Yet, the path to stardom hasn't protected many actors, singers, and models from the persistent challenge of having their names consistently mispronounced by everyone around them. Despite the respect they have garnered throughout their successful careers, the correct pronunciation of their names isn't always universally acknowledged. In a compilation ranging from the Kelce brothers to Thandiwe Newton, we've assembled a list of 10 celebrities whose names you may have been inadvertently mispronouncing.

1. Jason and Travis Kelce

Contrary to popular belief, the pronunciation of Jason and Travis' last name is not the commonly assumed "kel-SEE" but rather the simpler "kels." This clarification surfaced during an episode of their New Heights podcast, where the brothers took a moment to address the common mispronunciation. Travis expressed his openness to being called by either pronunciation and also adopting a flexible stance. On the other hand, Jason was more firm, outright stating, "Don't call me 'Kels.'" It's worth noting that Travis has made a name for himself as a record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason holds the position of fan-favorite center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

2. Taylor Lautner

Surprisingly, Twilight star Taylor Lautner left fans bewildered when, in a TikTok video, he pronounced his name as "Lowt-ner" instead of the commonly presumed "Lot-ner." This revelation came as a shock to those who have, for years, unknowingly been mispronouncing his name, as reported by PEOPLE. Lautner, renowned for his portrayal of Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga movies, extends his acting prowess to various realms, having graced TV shows like Cuckoo and Scream Queens. His journey in the entertainment industry began with the 2005 film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, marking the inception of his recognizable presence on screen.

3. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen, now someone who is a household name and has immense recognition, is also someone who has shed light on how to pronounce her last name. In a revelation that caught her Twitter followers off guard, Teigen shared that the majority of people are getting her name wrong. While commonly pronounced as "tee-ghan," the correct articulation is, in fact, "tie-ghen." Teigen has reiterated on multiple occasions that this pronunciation aligns with the way she was taught to say her name during her upbringing.

4. Saoirse Ronan

During her hosting stint on Saturday Night Live in 2017, the Little Women actress took center stage in her opening monologue to unravel the mystery surrounding the pronunciation of her name. In a delightful revelation, she educated the audience that "Saoirse" is pronounced as "Sur-sha." Despite being a common name in Ireland, Ronan had inadvertently left people grappling with the correct pronunciation as she ascended to fame. In a nod of appreciation, she commended Ryan Gosling for being a pronunciation champion, taking it upon himself to enlighten others about the correct way to say her name.

5. Emily Ratajkowski

Amid the hustle of preparing for the Tory Burch show at New York Fashion Week in 2023, the renowned model took a brief hiatus from her hair-and-makeup routine to enlighten viewers on the correct pronunciation of her Polish last name. In a backstage TikTok moment, Ratajkowski declared it to be "Rat-uh-COF-skuh," a pronunciation that she further clarified in a comment. Beyond the realm of fashion, Ratajkowski, a self-identified feminist, has been both applauded and critiqued for her perspectives on sexual expression.

6. Raven Symoné

Despite her enduring presence in the public eye since childhood stardom, fans have consistently mispronounced the name of the Disney alumna, referring to her as "Raven Sim-moan." However, in a revealing TikTok post in January 2023, Symoné set the record straight, declaring that it's correctly pronounced as "See-mon-ye... Like Yay." The actress, who has garnered numerous accolades over the years, boasts an impressive list of honors, including five NAACP Image Awards, two Kids' Choice Awards, three Young Artist Awards, and four Emmy Award nominations.

7. Lindsay Lohan

In a TikTok debut in February 2022, the actress, renowned for her role in Mean Girls, sent shockwaves through social media by subtly clarifying the pronunciation of her name. By emphasizing a prolonged "o" and excluding the commonly emphasized "h," Lohan sparked a frenzy among fans. For the majority, who had long been uttering "Low-HAN," she stepped in to set the record straight. In a delightful twist, she revealed that her name is pronounced as “lo-wen.” In this seemingly casual revelation, the actress undertook a low-key correction, offering a gentle reminder to those who had inadvertently stressed the wrong syllable in her last name.

8. Amanda Seyfried

Since rising to fame with Mean Girls, Seyfried's name has been subject to various pronunciations. While "Say-freed" and "Sea-fred" are among the more prevalent interpretations, the star herself affirmed that the accurate pronunciation is "Sigh-fred." This confirmation surfaced during the announcement of Oscar nominations by Brad Pitt, as Seyfried took to Twitter to shed light on the correct pronunciation. In a candid interview reported by the Daily Mail, the actress humorously highlighted that the least preferred pronunciations of her last name would be "Say-fried" or "Sig-freed."

9. Justin Theroux

Interestingly, even among Justin Theroux's own family, a unanimous agreement on the correct pronunciation of their last name seems elusive. The actor clarified on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that he opts for “Tha-row” over “Tha-roo,” as reported by She Knows. Beyond the nuances of name pronunciation, 2023 saw Theroux's presence in the HBO satirical political miniseries White House Plumbers. His acclaim extends to his role as Kevin Garvey in the HBO mystery drama series The Leftovers, earning him widespread praise.

10. Thandiwe Newton

In a recent situation regarding her cultural identity, the Westworld actress, whose actual name is Melanie Thandiwe Newton, reintroduced the world to the correct pronunciation of her name. Newton clarified the right way to speak her name is “Tan-dee-way,” offering some much-needed insight for those curious about its correct articulation. On a different tangent, her illustrious career has been adorned with numerous accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award and a BAFTA TV Award. Additionally, she has garnered acclaim through nominations for two Golden Globe Awards, marking her as a distinguished figure in the realm of acting.