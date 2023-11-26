10 Kanye West’s Most Famous and Infamous Rants and Speeches That Blew the Internet

"Praise God," because Kanye is about to rant.

Kanye West is one celebrity who happily invites controversies into his life - thanks to his outspoken nature. The rapper, so far, ran into many problems only because he couldn't keep his mouth shut. Throughout his singing career, he has mindlessly uttered strong opinions in the media. His numerous rants and speeches caused many people to distance themselves from him. So, we have compiled a list of the ten most unforgettable rhetorics ever said by the Heartless singer.

1. 2007- "Neither a gay nor a tough man"

"I'm not gangster, but I'm not gay either. Don't disrespect me as a fucking man," said West. In 2007, Beanie Sigel targeted the rapper by criticizing his dressing sense and accusing him of being gay. "Where I'm from, you walkin' down the street like that, you liable to get something happen to you. You might as well come out [of] the closet, homeboy." Ye revealed that he felt disrespected and clarified he's neither a tough guy nor a homosexual.

2. 2011- "Don't want real artists; want some commercialized men"

MTV banned West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy because the music video showed naked women appearing to be dead. The debate arose about whether the album was artistic or objectifying women. During Milwaukee's Summerfest, he defended his work and said, "They won't let real artists be artists. They want some commercialized yes-men sitting in their motherfucking seat, letting the bullshit go down year after year after year." The rapper bashed everyone for criticizing his right to creative expression.

3. 2005- "Stop it, I am talking."

In 2005, at a Canadian radio station, West was promoting Late Registration when he thought there was something important he wanted to say. While pointing out that radio stations had been censoring the word "white girl" from his hit song Gold Digger. So he wanted to address it, but the radio DJ kept interrupting him. The frustrated rapper said, "Yo, stop it, man! I'm talking, man!" West walked out of the radio station when he got interrupted the eighth time.

4. 2003- "I'm going to be the f*****g best"

To cement his position as a rapper and a producer, he had to struggle a lot in his early days. It took years, but with time, hard work, and dedication, he emerged as both. The 46-year-old ranted, "My beats were wack at one point, dog...I learned how to make hot beats. I'm focusing on rhyming now, and I'm going to be the fucking best." Fast forward to now, his words have come true, having sold around 160 million records.

5. 2011- "I'm a Hitler."

Kanye West explained that he was inspired by the work of Helmut Newton while defending his Monster video. He clarified that being a rapper worked against him because people couldn't believe he could have produced such a work without evil intentions or misogyny. He ranted, "Once again, I wake up, and I'm a monster. I walk through the hotel, or I walk down the street, and people look at me like I'm fucking insane—like I'm Hitler." Outspoken much?

6. 2010- "Am I the only one that's not crazy here?"

The rapper gave his triumphant speech after My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy came out at the Bowery Ballroom. From the stage, he addressed his fallout in the media following the VMA incident. He also briefly touched upon how he felt being villainized, "If I wasn't drunk, I would have been on stage longer like, 'Am I the only one that's not crazy here? Are you fucking kidding me?'" He clarified that if he's flawed, then who isn't? And we agree.

7. 2006- "If I don't win, the award show loses credibility"

Although the world knows him as a singer or a rapper, Kanye West always believed and endorsed himself as an artist. Throughout his career, West assured not only his music should be the best, but his music videos should also be the talking point. Ye takes immense pride in his production, so when his video for Touch The Sky lost to Justice vs. Simeon's We Are Your Friends, he argued, "If I don't win, the award show loses credibility."

8. 2005- "We'll never know"

The rapper bounced back after his near-fatal accident in October 2002. After winning the Grammy for Best Rap Album in 2005, the 46-year-old recalled how it changed his life and how he now approached music. During the winning speech at the Grammy's, one of his most gracious ones to date, the singer said something that touched everyone's hearts. An emotional Kanye West said, "Everybody wanted to know what I would do if I didn't win...I guess we'll never know."

9. 2009- "Not Taylor but Beyonce had the best video of all time"

When Taylor Swift won the award for Best Female Video, Kanye West jumped onto the stage to interrupt her acceptance speech. He grabbed the mic and voiced his unwanted opinion, "Yo, Taylor, I'm happy for you. I'm going to let you finish, but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time." Beyonce should have won for Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It), according to Ye. Consequently, West had to face severe backlash for his insulting behavior.

10. 2005- "George Bush doesn't care about Black people"

After Hurricane Katrina destroyed the nation, the George Bush administration was highly criticized for its slow and mild response by American citizens and media outlets. How could Kanye West not say about this? His most scathing criticism has been immortalized on the internet. Yeezy founder said, "George Bush doesn't care about black people." In response to West, Bush claimed, "[It was] one of the most disgusting moments in my presidency," and vehemently denied being a racist president, per Complex.

