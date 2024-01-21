10 Stars with Their Own Fragrances

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rob Kim

Here's a list of celebrities who launched their signature fragrances. Each scent, from Naomi Campbell's timeless charm to Lady Gaga's breakthrough black fluid concoction, has its story to tell. Jennifer Aniston's beachy vibes, Katy Perry's inspiring perfume, and Jennifer Lopez's pioneering Glow, all capture the essence of the stars. Britney Spears' iconic line, as well as the release of Billie Eilish's cruelty-free creation, contribute to the scent world. Beyoncé's dominating Heat, Rihanna's inspiring Fenty, and Ariana Grande's crowd-winning Cloud complete the lineup. Explore the exciting world of celebrity and fragrance, a fusion of fame, artistry, and individual expression.

1. Naomi Campbell

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniele Venturelli

Private by Naomi Campbell, which debuted in 2015, captures the essence of the renowned supermodel's charm. Inspired by her polished and confident personality, the fragrance opens with delicious notes of mandarin, nashi pear and velvety peach. The heart contains an irresistible bouquet of roses, orange blossoms, and a tinge of floral-peppery freesia, which adds a sense of innocence. The base notes of vanilla, exotic tonka bean, and musk give a sensual foundation. The fragrance, housed in a beautiful bottle, exudes elegance and reflects Campbell's iconic flair.

2. Lady Gaga

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Toth

Lady Gaga transformed the fragrance business in 2012 with "Fame," which featured a breakthrough black fluid in a cutting-edge bottle, creating a visual spectacle for her adoring "Little Monsters." It challenged typical pyramids with a perfume of crushed tiger Orchidea heart, incense, pulverized apricot, saffron, and honey drips, employing "push-pull technology." Despite its termination, Fame remains legendary, known for its characteristic black liquid and 'monster claw' top. Gaga's olfactory journey continues with the unisex "Eau De Gaga" in 2014 and her current collaboration with Valentino's "VOCE VIVA," a floral-woody scent. As a sought-after but unavailable fragrance, replacements such as Lady Diamond by La Rive capture the spirit of Gaga's original creation.

3. Jennifer Aniston

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole

Jennifer Aniston's debut fragrance, previously known as Lolavie, was released in 2010 and captures the essence of the famous Friends star. The actress wanted to create a smell that reflected her own identity and appealed to women, emphasizing the significance of establishing the right note balance. Housed in an attractive bottle, the fragrance evokes the spirit of California, with beachy, breezy emotions ideal for warmer weather. The composition begins with citrus and rose top notes, followed by lily, jasmine, and violet middle notes, and musk, sandalwood, and amber foundation notes.

4. Katy Perry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anita Bugge

Katy Perry first launched Purr, a Floral Fruity fragrance for women, in 2010. Another of her fragrances, Killer Queen, which was released in 2013 accompanying her album Prism, is a fascinating fall scent that exudes empowerment. Housed in a striking red jewel-shaped container, it not only adds edge to a person's vanity but also provides a musky yet elegant aroma that conveys strength. This fragrance is a Dark Horse classic, including primary notes of forest fruits, dark plum, and bergamot accords. Perry's design strives to unleash the power within, making it a timeless choice for women looking for a smell that exudes confidence, per Red Book Magazine.

5. Jennifer Lopez

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Buckner

Glow by JLo, which debuted in 2002, not only announced Jennifer Lopez's entry into the fragrance industry but also sparked the celebrity fragrance era. As the first prominent celebrity fragrance, Glow paved the way for others to follow. The delightful fruity aroma, packaged in a brilliant container, continues to be a powerhouse, breaking industry sales records nearly two decades later. Despite initial skepticism, Glow became America's best-selling fragrance, helping Lopez achieve unparalleled success. The fragrance's success spawned other spinoffs, including Miami Glow and L.A. Glow. Lopez's influence on celebrity fragrance endorsements is unmistakable, inspiring a wave of stars including Halle Berry, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Madonna to go on their olfactory journeys.

6. Britney Spears

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Britney Spears' initial fragrance, Curious, was released in 2004, and it marked the beginning of her legendary fragrance series. Curious, a vivid and effervescent fruity floral, embodies the spirit of a romantic, independent, and naughty lady who is not afraid to take risks. The fragrance begins with a refreshing blend of lotus, pear, and magnolia, then transitions to an intense floral heart of tuberose, jasmine, and pink cyclamen. The seductive base is a beautiful blend of musk, vanilla, and rare woods. Curious, a beloved childhood pop star's classic, became a #1 seller and was named Best Women's Fragrance by the Fragrance Foundation in 2005.

7. Billie Eilish

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Billie Eilish's debut fragrance, Eilish, launched in 2021, is a metallic, sculpture-like bottle inspired by the singer's favorite body parts. The scent combines red berries, mandarin, vanilla, spicy notes, tonka bean, and amber, creating a romantic and comforting allure. Beyond its captivating aroma, Eilish takes pride in its cruelty-free status, reflecting the singer's commitment to ethical beauty. Described as cozy and sensual by Eilish herself, the fragrance exudes a feeling of warmth, making it perfect for moments of comfort and celebration. As Eilish's first fragrance, Eilish consistently sells out, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her future ventures in the beauty industry.

8. Beyoncé

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Heat by Beyoncé, released in 2010, is a fragrance that reflects the legendary singer's ferocious energy. The perfume achieved enormous success, reportedly selling an amazing $3 million in its first month and earning the title of Best-selling Celebrity Fragrance Brand Worldwide in 2013. The smell is housed in a beautiful antique-like red bottle and includes notes of peach, orchid, magnolia, musk, honeysuckle, and almond, concluding in an amber vanilla allure. Beyoncé, who was heavily involved in the product's development, combined her favorite colors (red and gold) into the bottle design, while the moniker "Heat" is inspired by her energetic tour performances, capturing the essence of Queen B's grand presence. After her historic Renaissance World Tour and the release of the album Renaissance, Cé Noir marks Beyoncé's comeback to the fragrance industry. The name, a humorous mash-up of her surname and "It's Black" in French, shows her artistry. This scent is the first in nearly a decade, following Rise Sheer in 2015.

9. Rihanna

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Rihanna's first luxury fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum, released in 2021. It enhances the olfactory experience with a captivating composition that transcends the gender. The amber-colored glass bottle holds a harmonious blend of magnolia, musk, tangerine, and Bulgarian rose, resulting in a warm and spicy perfume. The smell, created to embody Rihanna's personality, aims to motivate people through its raw, confident, and unapologetic character. The brown, translucent bottle represents inclusivity across genders and walks of life, reflecting Rihanna's fondness for the color brown. Fenty, created in collaboration with Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, offers a rich, floral-woody trip that captures the singer's daring and authentic self-expression in a fragrance that sells out quickly with each replenishment.

10. Ariana Grande

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is a cult favorite, winning over beauty editors, TikTokers, and budget-conscious fragrance lovers alike. In 2019, this affordable perfume won the Women's Popular Fragrance of the Year award, beating out industry heavyweights such as Spears and Kim Kardashian. Cloud comes in a lovely blue bottle with a cloud-shaped top and predominant notes of lavender blossom, juicy pear, and bergamot, resulting in a heavenly perfume. Grande herself describes it as an "uplifting scent" that reflects a thoughtful, artistic depiction of positivity and happiness.

