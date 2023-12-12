Here's looking at ten celebrities' haunting last words before their tragic deaths

Celebrity deaths often leave fans in shock and mourning, and the haunting nature of their final words adds an extra layer of poignancy to their departures. The world of a celebrity often projects an aura of glamour and invincibility, but behind the glimmering facade lies the harsh reality of mortality. The untimely deaths of beloved icons leave an indelible void and offer a glimpse into the poignant moments ahead of their departure. What makes these losses even more scary are the last words uttered by these celebrities, capturing their raw emotions and acceptance of their impending fate. In this exploration, we delve into the final words of ten celebrities, each phrase carrying a profound weight and offering insights into their thoughts and feelings as they faced the inevitable.

1. Bob Marley: "Money can't buy life"

Robert Nesta Marley was born on February 6, 1945, and died on May 11, 1981. He was baptized Berhane Selassie, a Jamaican singer, musician, and songwriter. He is considered one of the pioneers of reggae; his musical career was packed with elements of reggae, ska, and rocksteady, as well as his unique vocal and songwriting style. But he faced his mortality with heartbreaking words. Diagnosed with melanoma while playing football, Marley thought it was just an injury. However, as cancer took its toll, he uttered to his son Ziggy, "Money can't buy life," underscoring the inability of his fortunes to save him from the relentless grip of illness.

2. Elvis Presley: "I'm going to the bathroom to read"

Elvis Aaron Presley, who needs no introduction, was born on January 8, 1935, and died on August 16, 1977. One of the most famous American singers and actors to date, he is popularly known as the King of Rock and Roll. Moreover, he is considered to be one of the most prominent cultural figures of the 20th century. Presley’s unique sense of songwriting, combined with his sexually provocative performance style, had an immaculate impact on audiences during a transformative era in race relations and brought both great success and controversy. He was found unconscious by his fiancee, Ginger Alden. Presley, suffering from constipation, spent hours in the bathroom. His last words were casual: "I'm going to the bathroom to read," reflecting the mundane nature of his final moments.

3. Frank Sinatra: "I'm losing it"

Francis Albert Sinatra was born on December 12, 1915, and died on May 14, 1998. He was an American singer and actor. Due to his unique style, he was nicknamed "Chairman of the Board" and later called "Ol' Blue Eyes." He is known as one of the most prominent entertainers of the mid-20th century. Sinatra is among the world’s most listened-to and most-selling artists, with approximately 150 million record sales. But Sinatra faced health struggles before his demise. Hospitalized for breathing problems and pneumonia, Sinatra, at 82, suffered a fatal heart attack. As per Radar, his parting words to his wife were a poignant admission, "I'm losing it," revealing the internal acknowledgment of his impending departure.

4. Heath Ledger: "I'll be fine"

Heath Andrew Ledger was born on April 4, 1979, and died on January 22, 2008. He was an Australian actor who eventually went on to become a global household name. After taking roles in numerous Australian films and television productions during the 1990s, he moved to the United States in 1998 to enhance and further mold his film career. His work comprised 20 films in a wide range of genres. He met an untimely end due to an accidental overdose. Advised by his sister not to mix prescribed medicines, Ledger, in a phone call, reassured her with the words, "I'll be fine," unknowingly leaving behind words that would resonate with the tragedy of his overdose.

5. John Lennon: "I'm Shot... Yeah"

John Winston Lennon was born on October 9, 1940, and died on December 8, 1980. He was an English singer, songwriter, and musician who gained worldwide fame as the founder, co-songwriter, co-lead vocalist, and rhythm guitarist of the Beatles. Lennon’s work included music, writing, drawings, and film. His heavenly partnership with Paul McCartney remains the most talked about and successful in history. As reported by the Mirror, the tragic shooting of Lennon on December 8, 1980, shook the music world. After being shot, Lennon managed a few steps and, when asked if he was okay by a policeman, responded with a simple "Yeah." These last words encapsulate the surreal and abrupt nature of his departure.

6. Marilyn Monroe: "Say goodbye to Pat, say goodbye to Jack, and say goodbye to yourself because you're a nice guy"

Marilyn Monroe was born Norma Jeane Mortenson. She was born on June 1, 1926, and died on August 4, 1962. She was an American actress and model. Known for playing comic 'blonde bombshell' characters, she became one of the most popular sex symbols of the 1950s and early 1960s, as well as an emblem of the era's sexual revolution. She was the highest-paid actress for a decade, and her films grossed $200 million (equivalent to $2 billion in the present day) by the time of her saddening death in 1962. Long after her death, Monroe remains a pop culture icon and an idol to many. In 1999, the American Film Institute ranked her as the sixth-greatest female screen diva from the Golden Age of Hollywood. However, despite all this, Monroe's death was shrouded in mystery. The icon's last phone calls included a poignant farewell to friends, with the words, "Say goodbye to Pat, say goodbye to Jack, and say goodbye to yourself because you're a nice guy." Monroe's tragic end added a layer of complexity to her already enigmatic persona.

7. Michael Jackson: "More milk"

Michael Joseph Jackson, the legend, was born on August 29, 1958, and died on June 25, 2009. He was a popular American singer, songwriter, dancer, and philanthropist. Popularly known as the King of Pop, he is considered one of the most influential cultural figures of the 20th century. During his glorious decades-long career, his contributions to music, dance, and fashion, along with his not-so-private personal life, made him a global figure in pop culture. Jackson molded and inspired artists across many music genres. Through stage and video performances, he popularized difficult street dance moves such as the moonwalk, which he named, as well as the robot. But Jackson passed away due to a propofol overdose. His last words, "More milk," reveal he wanted more of the said drug, which ultimately led to his demise. The circumstances surrounding his death continue to be a subject of scrutiny and controversy, with his doctor even being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011; Dr. Conrad Murray has since been released from prison, as per People.

8. Notorious B.I.G.: "I don't wanna die"

Christopher George Latore Wallace was born on May 21, 1972, and died on March 9, 1997. He is better known by his stage name, The Notorious B.I.G., Biggie Smalls, or simply Biggie. He was an American rapper. Originating in East Coast hip hop and especially gangsta rap, he is universally regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time. Wallace became popular for his unique laid-back lyrical delivery, offsetting the lyrics’ mostly serious content. Notorious B.I.G. faced a fatal drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997. His last words, "I don't wanna die," capture the raw vulnerability in the face of impending tragedy. The iconic rapper's untimely death marked a significant loss in the world of hip-hop.

9. Paul Walker: "I'll be back in five minutes, alright?"

Paul William Walker IV was born on September 12, 1973, and died on November 30, 2013. He was an American actor. He was best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious movie franchise. Walker's tragic end on November 30, 2013, occurred in a car crash. His last words, spoken before a quick spin, were, "I'll be back in five minutes, alright?" The irony of the statement, considering the fatal outcome, adds a poignant touch to the star's farewell.

10. Robin Williams: "Goodnight, my love"

Robin McLaurin Williams was born on July 21, 1951, and died on August 11, 2014. He was an American actor and comedian. He was famous for his improvisational skills and the great spectrum of characters he originated on the spur of the moment and showcased in films, dramas, and comedies alike, and he is considered one of the greatest moments of all time. He left the world on October 11, 2014, succumbing to suicide and Lewy body dementia. His last words to his wife, "Goodnight, my love," reflect a heartbreaking farewell, underscoring the complexity of mental health struggles that often remain hidden behind laughter.

