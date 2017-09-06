Hillary Clinton Shows Amazing Stamina In Lambasting Bernie Sanders [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

It seems that Bernie Sanders is now the target of Hillary Clinton’s pointer finger, as he’s another entity on her list who supposedly caused her to lose the election. Bernie Sanders was kind of an odd man out in the 2016 presidential election. As much as people wanted to see him win, he really didn’t have a chance, as the two main contenders continued to bite each other hard with verbal teeth.

Bernie was still likable to many, whether you were a Democrat or Republican, and he had some good thoughts and intentions. Those intentions would have probably worked better on a smaller government level, as they were a bit too ideal for the big picture. With Bernie’s politics aside, his fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton remembered him in her latest book.

No, Bernie didn’t get a dedication as being inspirational to Hillary while penning her new What Happened memoir. Instead, she threw him under the bus as laying the foundation for Trump to go after her verbally. According to CNN, those who have read what Hillary has penned didn’t see Bernie in that book in a good light. In fact, Hillary lambasted the guy.

Hillary said in her book that Bernie’s attacks against her during the primary left “lasting damage,” and it was also a foundation for “[Donald] Trump’s “Crooked Hillary’ campaign.”

Hillary’s book, What Happened, will be available on September 12.

The devasted Hillary wrote What Happened to point out just what really did cause her to lose the election. It is a book that puts the blame on others, but not herself. When it comes to Sanders, Hillary conveys that he “had to resort to innuendo and impugning my character” because the two Democrats “agreed on so much.”

Only a few pages of the 500 pages that make up Hillary’s book spend time on Bernie Sanders, but it is the first time the public has learned that he played a major role in her demise — or at least this is her perception. As USA Today reports, Hillary is attaching the blame to Bernie Sanders for paving the way for Trump. If you think about it, Hillary has pointed the finger at each and every man who was a player in this election. It sounds as if she thinks there’s enough blame to go around.

Hillary writes, “When I finally challenged Bernie during a debate to name a single time I changed a position or a vote because of a financial contribution, he couldn’t come up with anything.”

She then said, “Nonetheless, his attacks caused lasting damage, making it harder to unify progressives in the general election and paving the way for Trump’s ‘Crooked Hillary’ campaign.”

It is surprising how Hillary Clinton, who thinks of herself as a powerful woman in the field of today’s politics, has relinquished so much power to the men who ran against her in the election. With each finger pointing toward Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, and even the former FBI director, she is doing nothing but showering them with compliments for their strength, or at least enough power to bring her to her demise.

Her book is not even on the shelves yet, and it sounds like one of those letters or emails you might write with the intention of venting your frustrations but never sending. In this case, she is doing her whining on 500 pages, and she’s sending each and every one of those pages out there with her thoughts revealed.

