Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield 2017: Top 5 Reasons Why The ‘Spider-Man’ Couple Should Reconsider Dating [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Jenny Cox and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Is it time that Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield officially got back together? The Hollywood actors have been making headlines, separately, which has stoked some of the rumors that the Spider-Man couple may have started dating again. While the actors themselves have not confirmed the fans’ wishful thinking, there are plenty of reasons that they should reunite.

Here are the top 5 reasons the La La Land actress and Hacksaw Ridge actor should get back together!

Their reason for breaking up was vague

Emma and Andrew never stated publicly the cause of their breakup, but all the reasons that have been gathered by media outlets just don’t seem good enough. The major reason blamed for their breakup was their “busy schedules” that kept them from spending time with each other. If the love is there, which many sources confirm there is, that does not seem like a good enough reason for calling off a fine relationship.

Another reason behind their split has been pointed to Andrew’s preparation for Silence. To give his best performance for the movie, he went into “a dark place for months” and “wasn’t being the best partner” for Emma.

But since then, he has moved on from the movie, so problem solved!

They are both amazing actors

As they say, birds of a feather flock together. Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield are bona fide great actors of their generation. Both received critical acclaim for their performances last year: Emma, only 28, won the Oscar for Best Actress for her work in La La Land, while 34-year-old Andrew got nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Hacksaw Ridge.

Their talents do not end there. The American actress is showing that she has what it takes to stay in the running for this year’s Oscar in her portrayal of Billie Jean King in The Battle of the Sexes.

“It already is an impossible year for the Best Actress race, and Stone did just win an Oscar, but you simply can’t count her out,” Pete Hammond wrote in his review in Deadline. “She’s perfection in the role and genuinely touching.”

The British actor, who just ended his run of Angels in America at the National Theatre in London, is also getting lauded for his performance in Breathe.

“Andrew Garfield is set to receive the Zurich Film Festival’s Golden Eye Award at this year’s festival,” reports Variety.

If one is a good actor, it might be frustrating to date someone who is bad at it.

Ryan Gosling is taken

Emma Stone may have an amazing chemistry with Ryan Gosling, but he is indeed taken. He is father of two cute daughters and shares the parenting responsibilities with Eva Mendes, whom he met on the set of A Place Beyond the Pines. Ryan and Eva were seen on a date in Disneyland not too long ago.

Emma and Ryan will always have La La Land and Crazy, Stupid Love.

They could give Beyonce and Jay Z a run for their money

This year, Emma Stone overtook Jennifer Lawrence in becoming the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. She earned $26 million this year, thanks to the box office success of La La Land, and finally became known for both her talents and commercial appeal.

Andrew Garfield is not doing too badly either. His net worth came in around $10 million last year. If he and Emma started dating again, over time, they could really give Beyonce and Jay Z, the highest-paid celebrity couple, a run for their money.

They already may be back together

All these reasons aside, these two lovebirds may already be back together. Just before the end of August, the media outlets were reporting the high chance of the two actors dating again.

“They are secretly dating again,” the source told In Touch Weekly.

“They never stopped caring about each other,” a source said to People Magazine. “Even when they split, Emma and Andrew had great love and respect for each other.”

The cherry on top of it all is that when Emma went to see Andrew perform in Angels in America, “she left backstage with him.”

[Featured Image by Anthony Harve/Getty Images]