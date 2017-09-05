Netflix Movies 2017: Review Of Original Horror-Comedy ‘Little Evil’ [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Carter Lee and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

New to Netflix in September is one of the funniest movies of 2017, Little Evil. If you’re looking for original Netflix movies new to 2017, and you’re a fan of horror or comedy, Little Evil should definitely be put on your watch list. The picture is directed by a man who is no stranger to horror-comedy, Eli Craig (Tucker & Dale vs. Evil). The film stars Adam Scott (Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later), Evangeline Lilly (Ant-Man), Owen Atlas (Astronaut Camp), and Bridget Everett (Patti Cakes).

The Plot

Gary (Scott) and Samantha (Lilly) are newlyweds, and Gary is now the stepfather to Samantha’s 5-year-old son, Lucas (Atlas). Gary starts noticing that strange occurrences keep happening when Lucas is around, and he fears that his stepson’s strange behavior may be more than just adjusting to a new situation—he may be the son of Satan.

You’ve Seen It Before, But Not Like This

From The Omen to Rosemary’s Baby, genre fans will certainly recognize the various nods to horror movies that Little Evil tributes. This Netflix gem is not the first comedy to poke-fun at iconic horror movies (films like Scary Movie, Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon, and Repossessed have done that before), but none have done it quite like this. In the aforementioned horror-comedies, many times the baddies were just as funny as the would-be victims. In Little Evil, the comedy comes from everyone surrounding Lucas, not the evil child himself; so, the co-stars are the “straight man” in the act.

Adam Scott is as funny as he’s ever been as Gary, and Lilly provides several laugh-out-loud moments as a mother in denial of the fact that her son is evil incarnate. And if you’re familiar with Bridget Everett’s comedy, then you know you’re in for a real treat. The film moves at a nice pace, and a litany of co-stars and cameos—including Tyler Labine, Sally Field, Clancy Brown, and Donald Faison—help the movie maintain its comedic tone from beginning to end.

You certainly don’t have to be familiar with a variety of horror movies to enjoy this Netflix original, the comedy stands on its own, but those who are familiar will probably appreciate the film on a different level. Horror and comedy are two genres that are difficult to create, let alone blend together, but once again Eli Craig has cracked the code.

Netflix Movies 2017: Little Evil Trailer

With brilliant performances across the board, a story that pays homage to horror flicks of years gone by, and clever writing and direction, Little Evil is one of the best Netflix movies of 2017.

